Twin-Turbo Shelby GT500 Drags Twin-Turbo C8 Corvette, Someone Delivers the Overkill

With the current state of the muscle car sector in the United States, soon there will be only Mustang versus Corvette ICE trials, all around the nation’s quarter-mile dragstrips.
Dodge has already decided on the line of action for its pony/muscle car endeavors going forward. So, after the 2023 model year production ends, and all seven ‘Last Call’ special editions will also be snatched by collectors, there will be no more ICE-powered Charger and Challenger models. As for the Chevy Camaro, the rumor mill is eager to find out its fate beyond the 2024 model year – but it’s most likely looking equally sustainable, too.
Alone, the 2024 Ford Mustang will keep the ICE banner up with its EcoBoost and Coyote V8-powered S650 seventh-generation against the feisty C8 Chevy Corvette. Hopefully, the FPC (flat-plane crankshaft) monster of a 2023 C8 Chevy Corvette Z06 will soon have a measured (Shelby) response from the Blue Oval company. In the meantime, a ‘normal’ Corvette versus S550 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 brawl will certainly keep us more than entertained, especially given the double twin-turbo twist.
And it arrives courtesy of the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube, who has a tuning fight for the ages that was caught on camera at BMP in Florida. Uploaded on January 5, the skirmish takes place at dusk at the Bradenton Motorsports Park, in Florida, so it must have been pretty chilly out there. No worries, the atmosphere was heated by these two fine representatives of a couple of major aftermarket outlets.
So, on the right side, there was a white C8 Chevy Corvette modified by Cicio Performance with a twin-turbo strategy, aka the Cicio C900 package, according to the description. On the left side, meanwhile, sits ‘Overkill,’ the blue Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 modified by Palm Beach Dyno with their CX1600R package, which is also of the twin-turbo variety. That’s something that supercharged Blue Oval fans might take as a slap in their face, and could be enough to make them start running amok crying their outrage.
Alas, do not hurry to give up all hope for the ‘Stang. Instead, let us check them lined up for the brawl, judge their early exit off the start line, which saw them compete head-to-head, and then throw a pun regarding the ‘snake lifting its head way high’ for Shelby to take the lead and never give it up. At the finish line, the ETs read 9.421 for the Mustang and 10.031s for the C8, complete with 156.35 mph (251.62 kph) versus 143.8 mph (231.42 kph) trap speeds.
Last, but not least, there is also a bonus C8 solo outing where the Cicio Corvette proves that, at the very least, it can do a little better and break into the nines with a 9.789s pass!
