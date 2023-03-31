1956 Chevy Bel Air Looks Ready to Become a Tasty Tri-Five in CGI-to-Reality Fashion

If you look at Chevrolet’s current range, one thing is for sure – no one can accuse them of being too interested in the fate of traditional passenger cars. And that is quite a sad thing, considering the legacy.
SUVs are quite well represented – starting with the problematic and quite boring Bolts, but also going through an entire roster of crossovers and off-roaders, from the Trax to the Suburban and from the Trailblazer to the Tahoe. Not everyone will be happy with the way the modern Blazers turned out, but frankly, no one can accuse them of not having enough alternatives either. Trucks are as ubiquitous as always, with the Colorado, Silverado, and Silverado HDs serving as proud siblings to the GMC Canyon, Sierra, and Sierra HD.
As for cars, the lonely Malibu sedan kicks off at $25k, followed by a quartet of sportiness made of Camaro and three Corvettes – aka Stingray, Z06, and the first-ever eAWD E-Ray. But even the ‘Maro is biting the dust after January 2024, when production for the 2024MY of the sixth-generation ceases, and there is no immediate successor planned.
Sure, they are trying to sweeten the sour news with the Collector’s Edition – but remember how Mopar is giving a much more proper farewell to its ICE Charger and Challengers with no less than seven ‘Last Call’ special editions? Of which of utmost importance is the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, a 1,025-hp supercharged monster capable of duking it out in the high eights with the Tesla Model S Plaid at the local quarter-mile dragstrip. Oh well, maybe all we can do is go back in time when Chevrolet was adamant about having glorious passenger cars in its family.
And, if you need to find a precise location in time, we have a suggestion – courtesy of Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, who takes us on a fresh journey of rendering-to-reality discovery. The imaginative realm of this digital car content creator is taking us back to the Tri-Five era when Chevrolet produced 1955, 1956, and 1957 automobiles (particularly the 150, 210, Bel Air, and Nomad) that would go down in history in a blaze of vintage glory. Well, at least that is the opinion of collectors, who love their Tri-Fives like nothing else.
One of them has asked the pixel master to envision for him the ‘perfect’ 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air coupe. Alas, no such thing as a perfect automobile exists yet. So, the nice thing about CGI-to-reality projects is that one can render their car with several variables before the rebuild project even kicks off. A good case in point could be made here, where the last-minute changes led to the Tri-Five’s current appearance, with this Bel Air mixing a khaki color with gunmetal details. Now, doesn’t it look great like this, slammed on massive aftermarket wheels and sporting a decidedly outrageous, full crimson interior?
