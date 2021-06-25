$70 Million Ferrari 250 GTO Is More Expensive Than the Beverly Hills Real Estate

The Ferrari 250 GTO is the most expensive car ever sold at auction. Some of the extremely rare examples that went under the gavel these past few years fetched tens of millions of dollars, and the priciest is said to have changed hands for a whopping $80 million.
This means that it is actually worth more than its weight in gold. To better put the eye-watering sum into perspective, one could literally buy each model currently made by Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Porsche, Bugatti, and Koenigsegg, and will probably still have some leftover cash, for the cost of a single 250 GTO.
Considered a true work of art that cannot be reproduced or imitated in any way, as per the commercial tribunal in Bologna, Italy, the Ferrari 250 GTO is a great example of money can buy happiness. Because, let’s be honest, it’s always better to feel sad and/or cry inside a vehicle that costs more than some of the most exclusive real estate on the planet than in a Dacia Sandero.
The 1962 example that was recently driven in Beverly Hills, part of the Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance on Father’s Day, is valued at around $70 million, and it is a breath-taking machine. With the sun shining on that gorgeous red body, it literally eclipsed every other ride that took part in the event.
And the list did include some rare and pricey classics, such as the Dual Ghia Convertible, Maserati Typo 61 Birdcage, Lancia Stratos Zero, Packard Dual Cowl Phaeton, Auburn Boattail Speedster Custom, Bugatti Type 57C, and many others.
The rich and famous couldn’t say no to the spectacular car event, as some of the celebrities that were present on the streets of Beverly Hills, behind the wheels of some rare machines, were Jay Leno, Caitlyn Jenner, Chris Mills, and Jeff Dunham.
Considered a true work of art that cannot be reproduced or imitated in any way, as per the commercial tribunal in Bologna, Italy, the Ferrari 250 GTO is a great example of money can buy happiness. Because, let’s be honest, it’s always better to feel sad and/or cry inside a vehicle that costs more than some of the most exclusive real estate on the planet than in a Dacia Sandero.
The 1962 example that was recently driven in Beverly Hills, part of the Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance on Father’s Day, is valued at around $70 million, and it is a breath-taking machine. With the sun shining on that gorgeous red body, it literally eclipsed every other ride that took part in the event.
And the list did include some rare and pricey classics, such as the Dual Ghia Convertible, Maserati Typo 61 Birdcage, Lancia Stratos Zero, Packard Dual Cowl Phaeton, Auburn Boattail Speedster Custom, Bugatti Type 57C, and many others.
The rich and famous couldn’t say no to the spectacular car event, as some of the celebrities that were present on the streets of Beverly Hills, behind the wheels of some rare machines, were Jay Leno, Caitlyn Jenner, Chris Mills, and Jeff Dunham.