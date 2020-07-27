Jay Leno Is Really Proud of His Nazi-Era 1938 Tatra T87

High automotive points go to anyone knowing the name of the third oldest automotive producer with an unbroken manufacturing history. Yes, it really is this Czech company from KopYivnice - established back in 1850 under a different name and which became a car manufacturer in 1897, just after Mercedes-Benz and Peugeot. One of its all-time greatest vehicles is the Tatra T87 we see Jay Leno praising in the video embedded below.

