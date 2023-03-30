2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Rolls Out With Diesel-Powered ZR2 Spec

General Motors just unveiled the 2024 model year Chevrolet Silverado 1500, which brings forth quite a few changes over the outgoing half-ton pickup truck. As implied by the headline, arguably the biggest change is the Duramax inline-six turbo diesel-equipped ZR2.
ZR2 is Chevrolet’s way of saying off-road capability. The 6.2-liter small block continues to be standard in this pickup, whereas the 3.0-liter diesel is an optional extra that offers quite a bit more torque than the V8 gasser.
While on the subject of powertrains, the Silverado 1500 features a 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder lump as the most basic of mills. Listed under production order code L3B in the order guide, said engine is marketed as the… wait for it… TurboMax for the 2024 model year. Novelties also include two new exterior colors in the form of Lakeshore Blue Metallic and Slate Gray Metallic, a rear seatbelt indicator, and High Country Midnight Edition.
Trucks equipped with the 6.2-liter V8 now come with a dual active exhaust, which includes a sport mode if you appreciate the deep burble of the iconic small block (or if you don’t like your neighbors for whatever reason). Similar to the Midnight Edition becoming available on the High Country, quite a few other trims are now offered with the Blackout Appearance Package. Said grades are the Custom, Custom Trail Boss, RST, LT Trail Boss, and the ZR2 that doesn’t live up to the off-road chops of the Ford Raptor and Ram TRX.
Adaptive Cruise Control is standard on the High Country for 2024. The WT work-oriented truck flaunts OnStar, wireless Apple CarPlay, and wireless Android Auto. Last but certainly not least, the available Safety Package and WT Safety Package now include Front and Rear Park Assist, as per the PDF release attached just below.
Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving is exclusive to the High Country, and as expected of this kind of system in a half-ton pickup, it’s not standard. The Silverado 1500 further boasts best-in-class cargo space (89.1 cubic feet or 2,523 liters), a 13.4-inch touchscreen on the LT and higher trim levels, and a standard trailer package on the Custom and above. The trailer package includes a trailer hitch, a 7-pin connector, and a 4-pin connector.
13,300 pounds (make that 6,033 kilograms) is the highest towing capacity listed by Chevrolet, enabled by either the 3.0-liter Duramax or 6.2-liter V8. Maximum towing capacity favors the 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder TurboMax mill, with Chevy promising up to 2,260 pounds (1,025 kilograms) when specified with 2WD.
Both V8 engines (5.3 and 6.2 liters) are equipped with something called Dynamic Fuel Management. Essentially a cylinder deactivation system, DFM flaunts 17 different operating modes. It can even run in one cylinder, depending on the powerplant’s speed and load.
If you want torque, the Duramax is the engine to have thanks to 495 pound-feet (671 Nm) on full song. The 6.2er makes 460 pound-feet (624 Nm), the 5.3 is rated at 383 pound-feet (519 Nm), and the base TurboMax impresses with 430 pound-feet (556 Nm). Horsepower tops 420 for the 6.2, up from a respectable 305 in the Duramax. The TurboMax comes with an eight-speed auto, whereas every other powerplant features a tenner.
