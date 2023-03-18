Auto Evolution: Overrated, Underrated, or Properly Rated - The Cadillac CTS Story

A luxury-oriented sedan that builds on the Cadillac brand’s vast heritage in a bold way, the CTS is hard to describe in a single sentence. Introduced in 2002 for the 2003 model year to mixed reception, the Catera Touring Sedan was the first series-production Cadillac to feature the Art and Science design language previewed by the Evoq concept car from the 1999 Detroit Auto Show.

39 photos Photo: Cadillac / edited