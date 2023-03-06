2024 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Facelift Reportedly Features Large Curved Display

In production since 2021 for the 2022 model year, the CT5-V Blackwing serves as the replacement for the CTS-V performance sedan. Built around the Alpha platform that General Motors also uses for the Cadillac CT4 and Chevrolet Camaro, the mid-size performance sedan is up for a refresh according to insider sources.
Speaking to Cadillac Society, the sources in question understand that a curved display spanning the touchscreen infotainment screen and digital instrument cluster is coming to the CT5-V Blackwing. Expected to enter series production at the Lansing Grand River plant sometime this summer, the V8-powered sedan will further get an uninterrupted vertical lighting signature.
Redesigned intakes for the lower fascia need to be mentioned as well. The cited publication reports no design changes from the 2023 and 2022 models, which is a bummer. On the other hand, the rear end of the CT5-V Blacking is perfectly fine as is, intertwining elegance with sportiness in a way that only Cadillac can pull off.
Sources familiar with the matter didn’t tell Cadillac Society anything in regard to the supercharged small block hiding under the hood, which General Motors refers to as the LT4. Based on the naturally-aspirated LT1, the 6.2-liter engine belts out a massive 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet (893 Nm) of torque. The truck-based Cadillac Escalade-V also packs an LT4, rated at 682 horsepower and 653 pound-feet (885 Nm).
Previously used for the Gen 2 small-block LT4 of the 1996 Chevrolet Corvette and 1997 Chevrolet Camaro, the Gen 5 small-block LT4 made its debut in the 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) on deck. Blackwing chief engineer Mirza Grebovic says that his team would have used the LT5 in the CT5-V Blackwing had it met the regulatory requirements for vision. Essentially an LT4 on steroids, the LT5 would’ve been too powerful for the Alpha platform as well according to the chief engineer.
Alas, the CT5-V Blackwing isn’t likely to get more suck-squeeze-bang-blow for the 2024 model year. It doesn’t really need more, especially if you remember that the German competition flaunts all-wheel drive compared to rear-wheel drive for the Caddy. The CT5-V Blackwing also sweetens the deal with a good ol’ manual transmission in addition to the Ford-developed automatic that General Motors calls the Hydra-Matic 10L series.
The Lyriq all-electric crossover may be all the rage nowadays as far as Cadillac’s lineup is concerned, but it’s not nearly as exciting as the Escalade-V and more dynamic CT5-V Blackwing. The combustion-engined dinosaurs currently retail at $149,695 and $90,995 sans taxes and options, which makes them the most expensive Cadillacs that money can buy for the 2023 model year.
Scheduled to go into production at the GM Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan in December 2023 as a 2024 model, the Celestiq all-electric luxury sedan is going double the price of the Escalade-V right off the bat. The $300,000 Celestiq is the Detroit-based automaker’s most customizable passenger vehicle yet.
Redesigned intakes for the lower fascia need to be mentioned as well. The cited publication reports no design changes from the 2023 and 2022 models, which is a bummer. On the other hand, the rear end of the CT5-V Blacking is perfectly fine as is, intertwining elegance with sportiness in a way that only Cadillac can pull off.
Sources familiar with the matter didn’t tell Cadillac Society anything in regard to the supercharged small block hiding under the hood, which General Motors refers to as the LT4. Based on the naturally-aspirated LT1, the 6.2-liter engine belts out a massive 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet (893 Nm) of torque. The truck-based Cadillac Escalade-V also packs an LT4, rated at 682 horsepower and 653 pound-feet (885 Nm).
Previously used for the Gen 2 small-block LT4 of the 1996 Chevrolet Corvette and 1997 Chevrolet Camaro, the Gen 5 small-block LT4 made its debut in the 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) on deck. Blackwing chief engineer Mirza Grebovic says that his team would have used the LT5 in the CT5-V Blackwing had it met the regulatory requirements for vision. Essentially an LT4 on steroids, the LT5 would’ve been too powerful for the Alpha platform as well according to the chief engineer.
Alas, the CT5-V Blackwing isn’t likely to get more suck-squeeze-bang-blow for the 2024 model year. It doesn’t really need more, especially if you remember that the German competition flaunts all-wheel drive compared to rear-wheel drive for the Caddy. The CT5-V Blackwing also sweetens the deal with a good ol’ manual transmission in addition to the Ford-developed automatic that General Motors calls the Hydra-Matic 10L series.
The Lyriq all-electric crossover may be all the rage nowadays as far as Cadillac’s lineup is concerned, but it’s not nearly as exciting as the Escalade-V and more dynamic CT5-V Blackwing. The combustion-engined dinosaurs currently retail at $149,695 and $90,995 sans taxes and options, which makes them the most expensive Cadillacs that money can buy for the 2023 model year.
Scheduled to go into production at the GM Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan in December 2023 as a 2024 model, the Celestiq all-electric luxury sedan is going double the price of the Escalade-V right off the bat. The $300,000 Celestiq is the Detroit-based automaker’s most customizable passenger vehicle yet.