1978 Cadillac Eldorado Kept in Storage Since New Gets First Wash in 45 Years

When talking about classic cars that spent more than 40 years in storage, we usually think about derelict vehicles that are too rotten to save. While that may be the case with most barn finds that emerge after four decades, this 1978 Cadillac Eldorado is a different story. Because even though it spent a whopping 45 years off the road, it's been stored in proper conditions.
And yes, that's not a mistake: 1978 plus 45 equals 2023. This Cadillac has been in storage since it was new and was only driven, according to the odometer, for only 209 miles (336 km). Why would someone keep a brand-new car in storage for so long? Well, we don't get the story behind it, but the owner finally decided it's time to let it go and commissioned the folks over at YouTube's "AMMO NYC" to give it a full detailing.
Unlike most cars that have been parked for almost a half-century, this Cadillac is not only still in one piece, but also in relatively excellent condition. And I say "relatively" because there is some corrosion here and there and the leather upholstery is a bit weathered in places, but it's as close to showroom condition as they get. Especially when our host is done cleaning and detailing everything inside and out.
However, the Eldorado did arrive at the shop with a bigger issue hidden under the hood. While the car was kept safe from the elements, the garage wasn't enough to prevent animals from getting under the hood. And while rats usually take refuge in the engine bay, this Cadillac was home to a cat for some time. It might not seem all that bad since cats aren't likely to chew through wires and hoses, but it turns out the feline has been using the engine as a potty and the urine left both oxidation and a foul odor behind.
Thankfully enough, the damage isn't all that bad and our host managed to clean everything up and get rid of the smell. Granted, this engine will not fire up on its own after 45 years without a sip of gasoline, but at least now it's ready for a proper inspection and revival.
What exactly is under the hood you ask? Well, 1978 was the final model year for the ninth-generation Eldorado and the luxury coupe came with a 425-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8 engine at the time. The mill replaced the even larger 500-cubic-inch (8.2-liter) V8 in 1977. Don't let the big displacement fool you though, it was the Malaise Era and the mill delivered only 180 horsepower and the massive two-door needed more than 10 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standing start.
But even so, this Eldorado is one of the fanciest land yachts from the late 1970s and definitely a looker compared to the tenth-gen version that followed. The first-wash video is also a good tutorial on how to clean various materials, including vinyl, so go ahead and hit the play button below for a very satisfying process with a tremendous result.
