Cadillac Lyriq Gonna Fly Now in Creed III

Michael B. Jordan, who headlined the first two Rocky spin-offs, Creed, has just returned for a third installment. This time, not just as an actor but also as a director. Among the shots he got to call was which cars would appear in the movie.
Hardly a vehicle-themed movie, the sports drama does have a few interesting models that are worth talking about, and we did just that in a previous piece.
We’re going to focus on the ones from the most recent release in the Rocky series, Creed III.
With Michael B. Jordan taking over the director’s chair, the movie currently sits at 7.3 on IMDb and 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, with an impressive Box Office debut: $58.6 million, more than the other two. Creed (2015) opened to $29.6 million, meanwhile, Creed II (2018) got $35.5 million. But the budget was also bigger for the latest movie, estimated at $75 million. Among that budget were also cars.
The official account for Cadillac revealed that Jordan picked a Cadillac Lyriq in his directorial debut. "Going into Creed III, we wanted a sponsor that encompasses the same ambition as Adonis," Jordan said, referring to his character in the movie, wanting the brand to be "fearless."
The actor/director added that "the Cadillac Lyriq is pushing the narrative as a luxury electric vehicle."
With a futuristic design, the all-electric crossover is offered in three variants: Tech, Luxury, and Sport. In Creed III, it seems like Jordan and Cadillac decided to go for the Luxury one. Offered in three trims, the base model with rear-wheel drive starts at $62,690, and customers have to pay at least $66,190 for the all-wheel drive, going all the way to $70,590 and $74,090 for the Luxury 3 trim with rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive, respectively.
The Luxury, the mid-spec variant, has Driver Assist package, LED exterior lighting, Adaptive Cruise Control, ambient lighting, and more extra features depending on the trim the customers chooses. The equipment list includes Super Cruise driver assistance technology, 22-inch alloy wheels, and Napa leather upholstery.
The rear-wheel version comes with 340 horsepower (345 ps) and 325 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque, driving as far as 308 mi (496 km) on a full charge. You get 500 horsepower (507 ps) and 450 lb-ft (610 Nm) of torque, with a range of 307 mi (494 km) if you choose the all-wheel drive setup.
Besides the Cadillac Lyriq, Creed III's trailer also featured a Cadillac Escalade, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and a modified Ford Bronco from the first generation. And it's all thanks to Michael B. Jordan's vision.
