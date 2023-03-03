Guy Ritchie Spared No Expense for Vehicles in Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre

Guy Ritchie’s new movie, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre is now in theaters, and, like he did on other movies under his helm, he spared no expense when it comes to vehicles.
Guy Ritchie, the man behind Sherlock Holmes, The Gentlemen, and The Man From U.N.C.L.E. has gotten us used to movies filled with famous names. Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre is no different and it stars Jason Statham, Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Josh Hartnett, and more.
The movie also marks the fifth collab between action star Statham and Ritchie, after working together on Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, Revolver, and Wrath of Man.
Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre was supposed to hit theaters in 2022, but it was removed from the schedule because of Russia's war with Ukraine, as the movie features a Ukrainian antagonist.
The action film follows special agent Orson Fortune and his team in their effort to stop the sale of a deadly new weapon technology that threatens to change the world order. For this, Ritchie, who had an estimated $50 million budget, spared no expenses when it came to means of transportation, featuring cars, private helicopters, jets, and yachts.
Ford Mustang, which also appears in several scenes in the movie’s trailer.
In the movie, famous star Danny Francesco (Hartnett) drives the car in one of the films he stars in. Billionaire arms dealer Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant) ends up buying it and keeping it in his garage filled with expensive cars. After Danny Francesco visits his house, Greg decides to offer it to him.
The pony car in question is one from the model's first generation and seems to be a 1966 version. Based on the badge on the side, it comes with a Windsor 289 cu in engine.
Highly versatile, rugged, powerful, and great on any kind of terrain, it makes the perfect car for a spy action movie that involves a lot of traveling, chasing, and running from the bad guys.
Ritchie opted for several Mercedes-Benz G-Class units from the current generation. The popular off-roader was introduced in 2018 and is available in different powertrains, both with gasoline and diesel engines. An electric variant, the EQG, is on its way.
Well, we have one in Operation Fortune: Russe du Guerre, too, with Aubrey Plaza's character Sarah usually getting behind the wheel of the minivan.
The V-Class appears in several scenes and it's one from the model's third generation. The minivan has been around for almost three decades, with the German brand introducing it in 1996.
Other cars that appear in the movie but make quite an impact are a black Ferrari Testarossa (the U.S. spec), a 1961 Chevrolet Corvette C1, a Lamborghini Gallardo, a few Range Rovers, and a Rolls-Royce that seems to be the Corniche II convertible.
Besides cars, we get even more luxury means of transportation. There are several private jets, private helicopters, and even yachts.
superyacht as “Silentium Yacht,” and there is a fundraiser event taking place on it in Cannes, France. However, the massive vessel seems to have been renamed for the movie, as there is no yacht out there with that official name.
A private MD Helicopters MD-500E is also part of the spy action flick, with the tail number N591E. The MD Helicopters MD 500 are light utility civilian and military helicopters and usually have enough space for two crew members and up to three passengers.
There are several other vehicles in the movie, including a Can-Am Maverick X RS Turbo RR, a watercraft, the Sea-Doo Spark, and several motorcycles.
Since it's all about luxury, in one of the scenes, Jason Statham's character wears a green dial Panerai Radiomir from which he pulls out a small earpiece to talk to his team.
The English film director has helmed several other spy movies before, and many included lots of vehicles.
For example, The Man from U.N.C.L.E, starring Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer, and Alicia Vikander, brought a series of vintage cars. to the screen. Among them, a Land Rover Defender 90, a 1958 Mercedes-Benz L 312 truck, a Citroen Type HY van, a Trabant 1.1, a 1966 Wartburg 1000, and a custom-made Sandrail, among the most important vehicles.
When it comes to the 2022 film The Gentlemen, with Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant, we had more modern options. Among them, a Ford Transit MK IV, a Range Rover, a Mercedes-Benz ML 250, and a BMW M3 play lead roles. Other BMWs, Jaguars, and Mercedes-Benz cars appeared in the background.
Ford Mustang
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Other cars in Guy Ritchie movies
