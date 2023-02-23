2024 Mercedes V-Class Spied With Big Screen, Don't Look for Angry Birds Compatibility

You will be able to play Angry Birds on one of the screens of the all-new E-Class, scroll through TikTok, and attend Zoom conferences thanks to the new selfie and video camera, but those tech gizmos will likely be off-limits when it comes to the facelifted Mercedes-Benz V-Class.
The 2024 model has partially spilled the beans on its interior design, as one of the brand’s test drivers forgot to cover up the MBUX dual-screen setup, and our man with the cam managed to take a few pictures of it.
Occupying a good chunk of the updated dashboard panel, the system combines the infotainment system in the middle, with the digital instrument cluster behind the new steering wheel. The HVAC controls were moved further down, and the center console was revised, sporting a new touchpad controller, and fresh buttons on each side. A single air vent was left uncovered, on the driver’s side, and it seems to have a metallic look. The door cards are also new, and the front seats look very sporty for a minivan.
Much like the cockpit, the exterior of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class was also partially under wraps. Vinyl stickers were wrapped around the front and rear ends of the people carrier, which is where the novelties will be. For one, it appears that the grille has a slightly different shape, and probably a different pattern too, thus bringing the model in line with some of the company’s latest vehicles. Although they sport a very similar shape, the headlamps are new, and they feature revised graphics. There is also a new bumper, and the hood doesn’t sport the three-pointed star logo for now.
Bar the roof rails, which are bound to return on the final production variant, the profile is identical. It has the same door handles, windows, and trim on the rear quarter panels. The back end, however, did undergo some changes. The taillights, albeit looking about the same, will have new graphics, and in all likelihood, Mercedes will give it a new bumper, as the one equipping the pictured tester looked the same, and so did the placement of the reflectors. The chrome trim below the rear windscreen seems to have been retained, and the tailgate carries over.
If we were you, we wouldn’t hold our breath for any significant updates under the hood, where the facelifted V-Class is understood to retain the power units of its predecessor, some of which might be tweaked. The model will still be a forbidden fruit in the United States, just like its van sibling, the Vito, where customers have to make do with the Sprinter, and the Metris only, and it has been reported that the latter will be phased off at the end of the current model year.
