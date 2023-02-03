Tuned Ferrari Testarossa Needs To Star in Tokyo Vice

More on this:

1 Modern Ferrari Testarossa Has a Tasty Virtual Design, Still Rocks ICE Sound

2 1991 Ferrari Testarossa Is Looking for a New Owner After 27 Years With the Current One

3 1987 Ferrari Testarossa That Once Belonged to Sir Elton John Sells for $300,000

4 The Ferrari Flat-12 Dynasty: From the 365 GT4 BB to the F512 M

5 Feast Your Eyes on The Only Green Ferrari Testarossa