Tuned Ferrari Testarossa Needs To Star in Tokyo Vice

Wait a minute, why Tokyo Vice and not Miami Vice? After all, this is a Ferrari Testarossa we’re talking about. Well, the reason is simple, as it was tuned by Liberty Walk, and this is a Japanese tuner.
Based on the 512 TR version, which is an evolution of the original Ferrari Testarossa, the build is much more aggressive than the stock one, courtesy of the wide body kit. Purists might disagree with the following statement, but we think that it looks even more stunning dressed in the sportier attire, which is pretty much typical of all projects signed by Liberty Walk.
The tuner has preserved the stock front and rear bumpers, and the quarter panels too, so bringing it back to its original condition should be relatively easy. The classic Italian supercar now has a big apron up front, and fender flares with a bolt-on design. Out back, there is a wraparound piece acting as a modern-day diffuser, and a large ducktail spoiler.
Those are probably the original exhaust tips, but the wheels are new, and they have a fresh design, and a much bigger diameter. Wrapped in Advan tires, with visible branding, they sport a wide-lip construction, and a two-tone finish to provide some contrast to the rest of the exterior, which is all-black, and doesn’t even feature the usual decals normally found on cars modified by Liberty Walk. The rear and side windows were blacked-out, and they pretty much round off the makeover.
No engine talk, you ask? Well, this is Liberty Walk, you see, and they’re not really famous for being fans of elbow grease. Thus, in all likelihood, it retains the original firepower, which is a 4.9-liter flat-twelve, with four valves per cylinder. Back in the day, when the 512 TR rolled off the assembly line, it could hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.8 seconds from rest, and it did the standing quarter-mile in 13.2 seconds, assisted by the 422 hp (428 ps/315 kW) and 362 lb-ft (491 Nm) of torque available via the right pedal.
Photos of this build were shared on social media a few days ago by the tuner’s founder, accompanied by a short caption stating that it was sold. Mind you, giving your Ferrari Testarossa such a makeover is definitely not impossible, as first of all you will have to reach out to Liberty Walk, and find out how much everything costs. Chances are you will have to pay extra for the wheels, which are probably not part of the package, and for the adjustable suspension too, which has brought the entire body closer to the ground. But would you really do this to the classic Prancing Horse model if you had one, or would you keep it bone stock, and in perfect running condition?
