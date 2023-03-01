Remarkable Cars From Creed and What We Expect to See in Creed III

A sports drama series like Rocky might not be about cars, but that doesn't mean that we cannot take a look at what the main characters drove. Especially in the new series of movies called Creed.
Starring Sylvester Stallone, the Rocky series featured six films. The sports drama received a spin-off in the 2010s. Now a third installment in the series is about to hit theaters.
The first Creed movie hit theaters in 2015. With 7.6 on IMDb and 95% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of press, the movie with Michael B. Jordan as its lead even received an Oscar nomination, for Stallone as Best Performance in a Supporting Role. Creed is heavyweight champion Apollo Creed’s son, the main antagonist in the first two Rocky movies.
Michael B. Jordan reprised his role as Adonis "Donnie Creed" in the 2018 sequel, again starring alongside Stallone.
Come 2023, a third installment is about to hit theaters on March 3, and it will mark Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut. It will also be the first film in the series where Stallone will not appear. He still serves as a producer, though.
We have decided to take a look at some of the most important cars in Creed and what could be next for Creed III.
Dodge Van Ram
One of the most important cars in the first installment of the Creed trilogy was a white Dodge Ram Van.
Fans of the Rocky universe will notice that this was a very thoughtful detail, because, among other Dodges, the white Dodge Ram Van makes an appearance in the 2006 movie Rocky Balboa, as well, as Rocky's car.
The van seems to be from the late 1990s, and it could be part of the model's third generation, which Dodge introduced in 1998, available until 2003.
Adonis Creed's 1967 Ford Mustang Coupe is a weathered matte black vehicle with two white stripes running from the front bumper all the way to the rear.
In the first movie, Creed decides to bet his Mustang to get a chance to fight. He wins the first fight but loses the classic car to a second fighter called Danny.
1967 Ford Mustang
The classic muscle car makes an appearance in the second installment as well, and it becomes one of Creed's goals.
He fights Danny to win the WBC World Heavyweight Championship, as well as to win back his 1967 Ford Mustang.
The first-generation Ford Mustang is one of the most desirable classics from the 1960s. In 1967, the muscle car came with several engine options, including a 3.3-liter straight-six, a 4.7-liter V8, available with either 2-barrell and 4-barrel carburetors, or a 6.4-liter V8.
Ivan Drogo, the boxer who killed Donnie's father, is currently living there, seeking an opportunity to regain his glory.
Introduced in 1951, the Land Cruiser is the Japanese brand's longest running series. And the four-wheel drive vehicles are still in production. The one in the movie seems to be the Land Cruiser 60 Series.
Of course, the Dodge Ram van also a brief appearance in the second movie as well.
We’re just a few days away from the premiere of the third installment. And what can we expect from the new movie? Well, one thing is for sure: a luxury SUV.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Imposing and powerful, it was only a matter of time before the luxury SUV started frequently showing up in big feature films.
With a price tag of around $355,000, the Cullinan is put in motion by a 6.75-liter V12 engine, offering both comfort and a thrill behind the wheel.
Among them are more luxury cars for him and partner Bianca Taylor (Tessa Thompson), and the list might include even more Rolls-Royces, a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, or a GLS 600 4MATIC.
One of the trailers also shows Donnie on the beach in an off-roader that seems to be a modified Ford Bronco from the first generation, so it also fills the quota for awesome classic cars. Luckily for us, we're just a few days away from the premiere to find out what other awesome rides we'll see in Creed III.
The first Creed movie hit theaters in 2015. With 7.6 on IMDb and 95% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of press, the movie with Michael B. Jordan as its lead even received an Oscar nomination, for Stallone as Best Performance in a Supporting Role. Creed is heavyweight champion Apollo Creed’s son, the main antagonist in the first two Rocky movies.
Michael B. Jordan reprised his role as Adonis "Donnie Creed" in the 2018 sequel, again starring alongside Stallone.
Come 2023, a third installment is about to hit theaters on March 3, and it will mark Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut. It will also be the first film in the series where Stallone will not appear. He still serves as a producer, though.
We have decided to take a look at some of the most important cars in Creed and what could be next for Creed III.
Creed I
Dodge Van Ram
One of the most important cars in the first installment of the Creed trilogy was a white Dodge Ram Van.
Fans of the Rocky universe will notice that this was a very thoughtful detail, because, among other Dodges, the white Dodge Ram Van makes an appearance in the 2006 movie Rocky Balboa, as well, as Rocky's car.
The van seems to be from the late 1990s, and it could be part of the model's third generation, which Dodge introduced in 1998, available until 2003.
1967 Ford Mustang
Adonis Creed's 1967 Ford Mustang Coupe is a weathered matte black vehicle with two white stripes running from the front bumper all the way to the rear.
In the first movie, Creed decides to bet his Mustang to get a chance to fight. He wins the first fight but loses the classic car to a second fighter called Danny.
Creed II
1967 Ford Mustang
The classic muscle car makes an appearance in the second installment as well, and it becomes one of Creed's goals.
He fights Danny to win the WBC World Heavyweight Championship, as well as to win back his 1967 Ford Mustang.
The first-generation Ford Mustang is one of the most desirable classics from the 1960s. In 1967, the muscle car came with several engine options, including a 3.3-liter straight-six, a 4.7-liter V8, available with either 2-barrell and 4-barrel carburetors, or a 6.4-liter V8.
1988 Toyota Land Cruiser
Ivan Drogo, the boxer who killed Donnie's father, is currently living there, seeking an opportunity to regain his glory.
Introduced in 1951, the Land Cruiser is the Japanese brand's longest running series. And the four-wheel drive vehicles are still in production. The one in the movie seems to be the Land Cruiser 60 Series.
Of course, the Dodge Ram van also a brief appearance in the second movie as well.
Creed III
We’re just a few days away from the premiere of the third installment. And what can we expect from the new movie? Well, one thing is for sure: a luxury SUV.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan
Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Imposing and powerful, it was only a matter of time before the luxury SUV started frequently showing up in big feature films.
With a price tag of around $355,000, the Cullinan is put in motion by a 6.75-liter V12 engine, offering both comfort and a thrill behind the wheel.
Other interesting options
Among them are more luxury cars for him and partner Bianca Taylor (Tessa Thompson), and the list might include even more Rolls-Royces, a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, or a GLS 600 4MATIC.
One of the trailers also shows Donnie on the beach in an off-roader that seems to be a modified Ford Bronco from the first generation, so it also fills the quota for awesome classic cars. Luckily for us, we're just a few days away from the premiere to find out what other awesome rides we'll see in Creed III.