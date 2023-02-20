Devin Haney Is Living The Dream With “Expensive Pain,” His New Rolls-Royce Cullinan

It's been a few months since professional boxer Devin Haney purchased a new car, so he thought he'd remedy that. And he did so with one of the most luxurious choices out there – a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which he referred to as "expensive pain."
The professional boxer has just purchased the SUV and hopped online to introduce it to everyone with a short, casual photo shoot as he’s living “the dream.” The 24-year-old posed with his new addition to his garage, captioning the set, “expensive pain.”
Haney purchased the Cullinan from Champion Motoring, his frequent collaborator. Based in San Diego, California, the dealership had initially posted the luxury SUV up for sale on February 7. It took just a bit over a week to reveal that it found an owner, with the official Instagram account editing the caption on February 18 to announce that it was Devin Haney's latest addition. His last purchase before the Rolls-Royce had been a white Lamborghini Urus, bought last fall.
The Cullinan is a "one-of-one" 2023 Black Badge model with a grey exterior, aftermarket wheels, Tiffany Blue Seats, a Starlight Headliner, and TVs on the back of the front seats.
Haney might be just 24 years old, but he has gathered quite a collection of powerful rides. Among them, you'll find a Lamborghini Urus, a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, a Mercedes-AMG G 63, and a Range Rover.
Black Badge. And, if you're not familiar with the term, the Black Badge represents the top-of-the-range of an already exclusive model. And it exudes power and elegance.
The standard and the Black Badge have the same 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 engine under the hood. But it is slightly more powerful. Rated at 592 horsepower (600 ps) and 663 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque, the power unit sends resources to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The Cullinan might have a massive, imposing frame, tipping the scale at 5,865 lbs (2,660 kg), but doesn't need more than 5.2 seconds to get to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill. It can also get to a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
It's also extremely luxurious, intimidating, and expensive, some of the boxes celebrities and athletes want to tick when it comes to their cars.
But it’s safe to assume that the Rolls-Royce Cullinan will not remain in this form, since it’s not all black, like the rest of Devin Haney's fleet, and will probably follow the same path as his Lamborghini Urus and Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. That means new updates to make it truly special, with the help of Luxury Motoring.
