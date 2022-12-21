Lowered, Wide-Fender 1967 Ford Mustang Packs a Cool Bunch of Digital Steroids

Right now, as far as Ford is concerned, the pocket-sized Maverick unibody compact pickup truck, the meaty off-road Bronco, or the V8-powered F-150 Raptor R dune-bashing rock-crawler should be the talk of the town.
As far as their corporate vision is concerned, the Blue Oval fans need to rethink their strategy towards eternal love for crossovers (EcoSport, Escape, Bronco Sport, Edge, Mustang Mach-E), SUVs (Bronco, Explorer, Expedition), and trucks (Maverick, Ranger, F-Series), leaving in the back of their memory any old flames of the passenger car variety.
But here’s the thing. That is going to be pretty impossible. Every time someone tries to coerce people into thinking something, they end up making them crave the opposite some more. That is the way human life is, and that is probably why we have become the apex species – every time nature or anyone else said this or that cannot be done, some people thought ‘oh, yeah? Let me prove you otherwise!’
The same could be applied to the automotive industry, as well. The more Detroit automakers tell people that passenger cars are obsolete, the more folks start reminiscing about the good old times of this sedan or that station wagon. Luckily, there is a flicker of hope as far as the Blue Oval company is concerned. They still have that legendary Ford Mustang coupe running around. And the 2024 model year, fresh with seventh-generation attire, is probably just around the proverbial first delivery corner sometime next year.
And speaking of Mustangs, some enthusiasts only have eyes for the original, even if only virtually. One of them is also Emmanuel Brito, the digital artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, who takes us on yet another quick journey of wishful thinking discovery after the previous all-black Oldsmobile 442 that rode menacingly dark as if 'murdered out' was a tuning thing for decades, not a modern trend.
Now the focus switches from General Motors restomods (that 1963 Chevy Nova with subtle yet impactful changes was also cool, right?) to refreshed 1967 Ford Mustangs. And what we have here is a first-generation pony car that may easily represent the epitome of the restored and modified niche, if ever turned into a real car. So, the author started with a Mustang fastback, just for good measure.
Then he lowered the body onto a set of modern CGI suspension parts and treated the Ford with some aero elements to subtly make it more contemporary. But that was not all, of course, and there are also wider fenders along with humongous deep-dish aftermarket wheels clad in meaty white-wall tires! All in all, not a bad package and definitely something easily achievable (if you have deep pockets, of course) in the real world, as well. Cool, right?
