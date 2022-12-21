Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato Cabrio Feels Like a Proper, Digital Summer Redesign

Currently, the modern Alfa Romeo range is comprised solely of the little Tonale crossover SUV, the older and wiser Giulia sedan, plus its Stelvio CUV sibling. So, where does that leave the Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato?
Well, that is easy to explain. You see, a year ago Alfa Romeo and Zagato decided to celebrate their shared legacy that was just hitting the 100th-anniversary threshold. And the Italian coachbuilder and total design center also wanted to outbid the common birthday shower with something that was completely and utterly special.
So, with the financial assistance of an affluent collector, some design input from Alfa Romeo’s styling team, and research, development, and manufacturing that was done completely in-house, they set out in search of greatness and Kammback glory.
The result was presented recently, in the form of the stunning, gorgeous, and utterly bonkers Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato two-door retro-coupe. Initially, this was a regular Giulia sedan of the Quadrifoglio variety but after powerful Alfa Romeo SZ (Sprint Zagato, 1989-1991) and TZ (Tubolare Zagato, 1963-1967) influences, it morphed into something else.
That would be a shorter-wheelbase Giulia that got rid of a couple of doors, was upgraded to full 533-hp 2.9-liter turbo V6 Giulia GTAm credentials, and now sports a sleek and stylish rear end that would drop jaws if more people got lucky enough to see it up close and personal. Unfortunately, this is a one-off that is soon going to be delivered to its rightful owner, and who knows if we are going to see it anymore.
Well, at least virtually, that may be possible on more than one occasion. After all, it naturally and hastily attracted the attention of the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists. And we already have a couple of quick redesigns to speak of. The first (at least in alphabetical order) arrives courtesy of the digital automotive designer better known as a.c.g_design on social media, who tried to dream of a subtle Giulia SWB Zagato redesign.
His quick digital project kept most of the styling intact, save for a few major plot points. At the front, the headlights have a more radical LED DRL styling, the aero slot above the Alfa Romeo triangle is now separated into two distinct pieces, and two new aero deflective plates are acting as CGI ‘nostrils.’ Meanwhile, at the back, there is an even more pronounced recall of classic Alfa times with a couple of rounded LED taillights.
Secondly, Germany-based virtual artist Andras Veres, better known as andras.s.veres on social media, decides to refocus our attention on Zagato Milano’s astonishing SWB and its potential use during the summer. As such, his quick CGI fix was to come up with a Cabrio version – allegedly his first such transformation.
