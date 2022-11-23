The Persico Zagato 100.2 Hyperboat Is Pure Luxury on Water

Persico Marine has teamed up with Zagato Atelier to create the most outstanding example of luxury on water. The Persico Zagato 100.2 hyperboat is not only electric and, because of it, noiseless and very fast, but a testament to the skills of the respective partners.
If undiluted luxury and sophistication were condensed in a watercraft, the new Persico Zagato 100.2 would be it. Persico Marine and Zagato Atelier, two names with outstanding portfolios in their respective fields, yacht design and coachbuilding, are joined by Italian startup company Sealence and the Micheletti + Partners design team in the quest to create a runabout that is essentially modern but honoring the past, a true standout both in terms of looks and performance.
The result is a very elegant hyperboat. Measuring just under 8 meters (25.9 feet) in length and sailing in total silence thanks to the DeepSpeed electric jet propulsion system from Sealence, the PZ 100.2 is made of composite materials that keep its displacement at just 2,500 kg (5,512 pounds). This makes it lightweight and nimble and, with a classic planning hull, able to glide over water for a smooth and zappy experience.
For a more superficial owner, that might mean little, so its design is also a notable feature: with very clean and sleek lines, the PZ 100.2 is meant to be a way of highlighting essentiality in technology, design and performance and to be “far removed from ostentation and the constant quest for visibility.” It’s a gorgeous boat, albeit for the time being only in theoretical form.
The first unit of this hyperboat will be delivered at the end of 2023, and only nine units will be made in total, each fully customizable and with elements not replicated in any other. The lucky nine owners will be involved in the final process, so what you can see in the video below is a mere teaser of the future PZ 100.2 hyperboat.
As for what puts the “hyper” in the name, that would be its speed. The boat will be offered in two flavors, Sport and Long Range, with the main difference being that the latter will pack a bigger (and heavier) battery that will add to the range but at the compromise of maximum speed. The Sport version will carry an 83 kWh battery pack and the 275 hp (205 kW / 279 PS) DeepSpeed electric jet pod. Persico Marine says that it will have a top speed of 43.5 knots (50.1 mph / 80.6 kph), and a range of 28 nautical miles (32.2 miles / 52.5 km) at a cruising speed of 26 knots (29.9 mph / 48.2 kph).
Here is the first taste of the 9-unit limited-edition ZP 100.2 hyperboat. When the tagline is something as fancy as “Outside, the world. Inside, a soul. Yours,” you can bet pricing will be of the read-it-and-weep variety.
