Plain-Looking 1967 Ford Mustang Is a Nightmist Blue Sleeper With a Big-Block Secret

Even though it's one of the most desirable classic cars from the 1960s, the first-generation Ford Mustang remains somewhat affordable thanks to the fact that Ford built millions of them. Sure, the Shelbys, the Cobra Jets, and the Boss versions can get quite expensive, but a run-of-the-mill Mustang GT won't break the bank.
The six-cylinder cars are even more affordable since no one really wants a first-gen Mustang without a V8. But this is also a good opportunity to build a stock-appearing restomod with a modern V8 under the hood. But what if you get a V8-powered GT and the 289-cubic-inch (4.7-liter) mill is not potent enough for you? Well, you can always stuff a Ford big-block under the hood.
The 1967 Fastback you see here is the perfect proof that swapping the engine and keeping almost everything else factory-stock is the way to go if you want extra power with the old-school looks of a first-gen Mustang. Or if you want an unassuming sleeper for fun weekends at the drag strip. Because while this pony may look like a stock GT from 1967, it's actually a mean machine with a big-block powerplant.
Specifically, this Mustang got its factory 289 V8 removed at some point and gained a 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) mill instead. According to our host, the engine features FE-type block similar to that fitted in the 1965 Shelby Cobra. While I'm pretty sure it's not the iconic "side-oiler" rated at 425 horsepower, it definitely packs more oomph than the car's original A-code four-barrel, which was rated at 225 horsepower.
Ford introduced the FE in the Mustang in 1967 as the S-code. Displacing 390 cubic inches (6.4 liters), the unit generated 325 horsepower with a four-barrel carburetor. In 1968, output increased to 325 horses, while a two-barrel version was added with 270 horsepower. But Ford also offered a 427-cubic-inch FE HiPo version in 1968. Rated at 390 horsepower, it packed more oomph than the 428-cubic-inch Cobra Jet (335 horsepower), but it was also notably more expensive.
As a result, the 427 FE wasn't very popular when compared to the latter, so Ford removed it from the lineup after only one year. All told, Ford did not offer a 427 in the Mustang for the 1967 model year, so this displacement is unusual for this pony. And that's exactly what makes it cool.
But how much oomph does it deliver? Unfortunately, our host doesn't share that information. Given he bought it like this, he probably doesn't even know the exact amount of oomph. But regardless of how much power and torque it sends to the rear wheels, the 427 makes quite the racket when the pedal hits the floor. And it definitely sounds more aggressive than the average Ford FE, which isn't surprising given the Holman Moody stickers on the valve covers.
This Mustang also has a few other tricks up its sleeve. It features a custom exhaust system, a 1968-style gas cap with the "GT" logo, and an upgraded nine-inch rear end. The Fastback was also repainted. Born as an Acapulco Blue car, it was refinished in Nightmist Blue, which was also available for the 1967 model year.
While I'm a fan of Acapulco Blue, I must admit that Nightmist looks tremendous against the high-sheen chrome and the white stripes, so it's a nice choice. Fortunately, whoever modified this 'Stang opted to keep the original two-tone blue interior, which is in my top three upholstery combos from the era.
Sure, it's no longer a factory-correct, numbers-matching classic, but this Mustang is way cooler than most restomods out there. Because it retains that stock appearance while relying on a big V8 with more oomph than a Shelby GT500 or a Mustang Cobra Jet.
The 1967 Fastback you see here is the perfect proof that swapping the engine and keeping almost everything else factory-stock is the way to go if you want extra power with the old-school looks of a first-gen Mustang. Or if you want an unassuming sleeper for fun weekends at the drag strip. Because while this pony may look like a stock GT from 1967, it's actually a mean machine with a big-block powerplant.
Specifically, this Mustang got its factory 289 V8 removed at some point and gained a 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) mill instead. According to our host, the engine features FE-type block similar to that fitted in the 1965 Shelby Cobra. While I'm pretty sure it's not the iconic "side-oiler" rated at 425 horsepower, it definitely packs more oomph than the car's original A-code four-barrel, which was rated at 225 horsepower.
Ford introduced the FE in the Mustang in 1967 as the S-code. Displacing 390 cubic inches (6.4 liters), the unit generated 325 horsepower with a four-barrel carburetor. In 1968, output increased to 325 horses, while a two-barrel version was added with 270 horsepower. But Ford also offered a 427-cubic-inch FE HiPo version in 1968. Rated at 390 horsepower, it packed more oomph than the 428-cubic-inch Cobra Jet (335 horsepower), but it was also notably more expensive.
As a result, the 427 FE wasn't very popular when compared to the latter, so Ford removed it from the lineup after only one year. All told, Ford did not offer a 427 in the Mustang for the 1967 model year, so this displacement is unusual for this pony. And that's exactly what makes it cool.
But how much oomph does it deliver? Unfortunately, our host doesn't share that information. Given he bought it like this, he probably doesn't even know the exact amount of oomph. But regardless of how much power and torque it sends to the rear wheels, the 427 makes quite the racket when the pedal hits the floor. And it definitely sounds more aggressive than the average Ford FE, which isn't surprising given the Holman Moody stickers on the valve covers.
This Mustang also has a few other tricks up its sleeve. It features a custom exhaust system, a 1968-style gas cap with the "GT" logo, and an upgraded nine-inch rear end. The Fastback was also repainted. Born as an Acapulco Blue car, it was refinished in Nightmist Blue, which was also available for the 1967 model year.
While I'm a fan of Acapulco Blue, I must admit that Nightmist looks tremendous against the high-sheen chrome and the white stripes, so it's a nice choice. Fortunately, whoever modified this 'Stang opted to keep the original two-tone blue interior, which is in my top three upholstery combos from the era.
Sure, it's no longer a factory-correct, numbers-matching classic, but this Mustang is way cooler than most restomods out there. Because it retains that stock appearance while relying on a big V8 with more oomph than a Shelby GT500 or a Mustang Cobra Jet.