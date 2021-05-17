The Story of the Original Mustang: The Big Block Era Begins (1967–1968)

When Ford decided to build the Mustang, it knew it would be successful, but nobody envisioned just how popular it would become. By mid-1966, over 1.2 million of them roamed the streets, and the company continued to listen to what customers demanded. So, they decided to make the car better in every way conceivable for the upcoming model years.
The design team began by drawing up a larger version, mainly because they planned to fit a big block under the hood. The 108 in (2,743 mm) wheelbase remained unchanged, but the pony car became longer, wider, and heavier. Consequently, interior and cargo space also saw a welcomed increase in dimensions. 1967 Model Year
An optional exterior decor package added a hood fitted with a pair of recessed louvers that contained turn signal indicators visible to the driver, wheel well moldings, and a pop-open gas cap.
The interior was also redesigned and now featured a new dashboard with integrated gauges and optional air conditioning. The seats were much thicker to increase comfort, and customers could now add a fold-down rear seat on the fastback model. Other optional features included a tilt-away steering wheel, cruise control, and a folding glass rear window for the convertible.
The standard powertrain offering continued to consist of a 120-hp 200-cu in (3.3-liter) T-code six-cylinder linked to a three-speed Synchro Smooth manual.
To accommodate the heavier engine and improve ride quality, the front suspension was revamped. The braking performance was improved thanks to a new dual hydraulic system; furthermore, the optional disc brakes now came with a power assist.
The popular GT package introduced in 1965 returned and could be fitted to any V8 offering. It added many GT-branded visual upgrades and a pair of grille-mounted fog lights. It also included all the mechanical improvements available with the optional Handling package, such as sturdier springs and shocks or a limited-slip differential. As you would expect, many of them were sold with the new 390 V8. 1968 Model Year
The cabin was largely the same, with several improvements made to comply with stricter safety requirements introduced that year. All models received a revamped two-spoke energy-absorbing steering wheel and shoulder seatbelts.
Most of the major changes were purely mechanical. Arguably the biggest was the introduction of a new 302-cu in (4.9-liter) unit that was developed with federal emissions regulations in mind. It was available with two- and four-barrel carburetors, with 210 and 230 hp, respectively.
The 390 Thunderbird Special was slightly upgraded to produce five additional ponies and was joined in the V8 lineup by an economical two-barrel version that made 280 hp. It was simply called Thunderbird since there was nothing special about it.
Among many special editions released that year, Ford launched a lightweight drag race-oriented model called the Cobra Jet or 135 Series. It was powered by a humongous 428-cu in (7.0-liter) Cobra Jet V8 rated at 335 hp, but the engine was actually capable of producing well over 400 hp. The Shelby GT350
All models came with the Mustang’s Deluxe interior package, available in black and saddle beige. Early 1967 models had a 4-point roll bar, but a 2-point version was deemed more practical, so it became standard and carried over to the 1968 cars.
The 1967 GT350 retained the 306-hp K-Code 289-cu in (4.7 liter) V8 from the previous series and a year later, a 302-cu in (4.9-liter) unit took its place. It had an all-aluminum Cobra intake manifold, topped by a Holley 600 CFM carb and a Cobra oval air cleaner but only made 250 hp. Optionally, both engine versions could be fitted with a Paxton supercharger. The Shelby GT500
The iconic car was equipped with a 360-hp 428-cu in (7.0-liter) based on a Police Interceptor V8. The engine was fitted with two 600 CFM Holley four-barrel carburetors that sat atop a mid-rise aluminum intake manifold. Customers could choose between a standard four-speed, RUGS-1 manual, or a 3-speed automatic.
To cope with the immense power, front disc brakes came standard. Additionally, the chassis was upgraded with stiffer front springs, Gabriel shock absorbers, and an uprated anti-roll bar.
One of these 1967 cars got a slightly modified version of the GT40 Mk II’s 428 engine and produced 650 hp. It was called the Super Snake and became the most emblematic of all GT500s.
Production of the GT350 and GT500 was moved from the Shelby American facility in Los Angeles to Ford’s Ionia plant in Michigan, and the A.O. Smith Company was contracted to convert standard Mustangs into high-performance Shelbys.
Like its sibling, the GT500 was also available as a convertible and gained the Cobra moniker in 1968. In April, the Blue Oval unveiled the 335-hp 428-cu in (7.0-liter) Cobra Jet and decided to equip the GT500 with it, albeit without any modifications made by Shelby American. All models sold with this powerplant were rebranded to GT500KR—King of the Road.
The nearly 800,000 units sold in just two years (including Shelbys), along with the introduction of the Mercury Cougar in 1967, strengthened Ford’s position in the expanding pony car market.
Inspired by the Mustang’s success, the segment now included future classics like the Chevrolet Camaro, AMC Javelin, or the second-generation Plymouth Barracuda. The Golden Age of muscle cars was in full swing.
