Major Operating System Update Blamed for New Android Auto Nightmare

It’s no longer a secret that every little software update can break down Android Auto, and now users are struggling with the app due to a new operating system version.
Xiaomi customers claim that MIUI 14, a highly anticipated operating system update, breaks down Android Auto in their cars.
The reported behavior seems to be different, but in every case, Android Auto is no longer working as expected. Before the update, the app was running properly.
Some users claim Android Auto no longer launches when the mobile device is connected to the head unit. It happens with both wired and wireless connections, and so far, no workaround has been discovered.
Others figured out that the wired version of Android Auto still launches with a Xiaomi phone running MIUI 14 as long as it’s unlocked. Once the device is locked, Android Auto freezes. In some cases, the screen starts flashing after the phone is locked and unlocking it brings things back to normal.
The error seems to indicate very aggressive battery management settings. As such, the Android Auto process is suspended, eventually causing the interface and the connection between the phone and the head unit to freeze.
The workaround isn’t necessarily the most convenient, especially when driving at night. The phone screen must stay on, but users can configure the display dimming from settings. This way, the screen would no longer use the full brightness level when it’s no longer in use.
MIUI 14 was released last week with improvements for Xiaomi phones. The parent company plans to deliver the update to its entire lineup in the coming weeks and months. As such, chances are the Android Auto issues would become more widespread, especially if no fix is developed in the meantime.
As per its typical approach, Google is currently looking into bug reports. The process is currently in the early stages, and the company can't share any timing information on the release of a patch. Users who are struggling with the error can try out the aforementioned solution, though it doesn’t seem to work for those running Android Auto wirelessly.
The rollout of a fix can't happen overnight. And Google is now seeking help from the Android Auto community. The company is requesting users to share phone logs, so if you’re struggling with the same error, make sure you chime in with the requested information. Don't hold your breath for an imminent release of a patch, though.
Xiaomi has so far remained tight-lipped on the error, but given it’s only happening after the update to MIUI 14, the operating system is clearly the one to blame. The bug was reported on Android Auto version 8.6 and newer. The most recent stable release is Android Auto 8.9, while the newest beta is 9.0. All are experiencing the same load issues after the update to MIUI 14.
The issue is only impacting Xiaomi devices regardless of the car brand and model.
