Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham Charter Luxury Yacht in Spain, Ride a Sea-Doo

It’s never a bad season for a holiday, but a trip feels different during summertime. There are more opportunities to try out different things or just to lie in the sun at the seaside. Famous model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and actor Jason Statham are also on holiday. They charted a luxury yacht in Spain and hopped on a Sea-Doo for some water fun.
Lots of celebrities ventured out to Europe this summer, enjoying the Mediterranean coast in an attempt to forget the extremely high temperatures. Most of them chose Italy, Croatia, and Greece.
Model Rosie Huntington-Whitley, 35, and action star Jason Statham, 54, have also jetted off to Europe, opting to relax in Formentera, the smallest of Spain’s Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean Sea. The two were joined by actors Joel Edgerton and Phoebe Tonkin. Together, they chartered a luxury yacht so they could have privacy and more things to do.
The vessel in question is called Funky Town, and it’s a 90'1 ft (27.45 m) open yacht, built by the Italian shipyard Canados in 2009. Funky Town, which is a model Canados Open 90, has a beam of 20'8 ft (6.3 m) and a draft of 4'3 ft (1.29 m) and features interior styling from American designer Luiz de Basto Designs. It was refitted in 2014 and offers enough space for nine guests in four cabins, with a cabin configuration of a master suite, a VIP room, plus two twin cabins. To that, there is also room for three crew members so they can ensure you have the most relaxing experience.
It's features a GRP hull and superstructure and is powered by twin MTU engines that deliver 2,400 hp each, helping the vessel reach a maximum speed of 47 knots (54 mph / 87 kph) and a cruise speed of 42 knots (48 mph / 78 kph), with a range of up to 553 nautical miles (636 mi / 1,024 km).
There are a lot of entertainment options on board to make occupants feel comfortable, plus there's Wi-Fi connection so they could stay in touch and post all the pictures from their holiday.
When it comes to water fun, there is a wide range of water toys, including two Yamaha VX100 WaveRunners, waterskis, Seabobs, wakeboards and snorkeling equipment, plus a 12'6 ft (3.8 m) Hydrojet Tender. All of these come with a price of approximately $39,500 (€39,000) per week, plus expenses.
Besides spending time on the superyacht, Rosie and Jason also ventured out to sea on a Sea-Doo RXT X 300. The model is powered by a Rotax 16030 ACE engine, which delivers 300 horsepower. It has enough space for three people and was more than enough for Rosie and Jason to get their shot of adrenaline. Later, she and Phoebe Tonkin sat on a paddle board, while Jason donned snorkeling glasses and enjoyed a swim.
