autoevolution
Feature: 2022 LA Auto Show
Car video reviews:
 
Watch These Shows If You're a Car, Space, or Aircraft Fan (Hulu, HBO - December 2022)
Thanksgiving over, the unofficial Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, has pronounced Christmas season officially on. And you can’t even begin to talk of XMAS SZN without some good shows and movies to binge-watch when you’re not unwrapping gifts or spending time with your loved ones.

Watch These Shows If You're a Car, Space, or Aircraft Fan (Hulu, HBO - December 2022)

Home > News > Coverstory
• By:
Plenty of action movies are coming to streaming platforms in December 2022Plenty of action movies are coming to streaming platforms in December 2022Plenty of action movies are coming to streaming platforms in December 2022Plenty of action movies are coming to streaming platforms in December 2022Plenty of action movies are coming to streaming platforms in December 2022Plenty of action movies are coming to streaming platforms in December 2022Plenty of action movies are coming to streaming platforms in December 2022Plenty of action movies are coming to streaming platforms in December 2022Plenty of action movies are coming to streaming platforms in December 2022Plenty of action movies are coming to streaming platforms in December 2022Plenty of action movies are coming to streaming platforms in December 2022Plenty of action movies are coming to streaming platforms in December 2022Plenty of action movies are coming to streaming platforms in December 2022
Because choosing what to watch on TV can become a chore, given the incredible number of options and the number of platforms you can watch them on, we’re here to help. Every month, autoevolution will be running a list of relevant content coming to the most popular streaming platforms.

Whether you’re a car guy (or gal), into airplanes or military gear, superyachts, or bicycles (electric or not), rest assured you’ll find your fix with our help. So, kicking off this Christmas season, here are a few suggestions of what you can watch on streaming starting tomorrow, December 1, 2022. NETFLIX
  • 21 Jump Street (2012)
Everyone loves a buddy cop comedy, and even more so one that delivers the jokes, the dirty humor, and the incredible chemistry between Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum. Released in 2012, the Phil Lord and Christopher Miller-directed action comedy features plenty of action (including the occasional explosive car chase), even more irreverent humor, some silly stereotyping, and the overall promise of an excellent time.

  • Bullet Train (2022)
There’s something about Christmas and trains, so we’re getting plenty of train action this year. First on the list is the Brad Pitt vehicle called Bullet Train, in which five assassins board a high-speed train and find out that their missions have a common element. Also starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Joey King, the film is based on a book by Kotaro Isaka and features a lot of butt-kicking. On that same bullet train, of course.

  • White Noise (2022)
On December 30, a Netflix original based on the unfilmable novel of Don DeLillo premieres. White Noise is the story of a professor of Hitler studies, played by Oscar winner Adam Driver, whose entire life in his quaint little town is turned upside down by a cataclysmic train accident that sends an Airborne Toxic Event over the town. Trains must be a Christmas tradition, but not those on Netflix. Part comedy, part satire, White Noise is heavy on ‘80s nostalgia, down to period-correct vehicles and (oftentimes regrettable) fashion.

Video thumbnail
HBO and HBO MAX

The end of the year is often a period of reflection and analysis of past accomplishments, and HBO is inviting you to do so with one of the richest men in the world. Branson is the story of billionaire and business magnate Sir Richard Branson, he of the very select group of the three billionaire space pioneers fighting to make space tourism happen. Branson founded the Virgin Group in the ‘70s and turned it into a successful venture in everything from commercial flying to luxury cruises, and, as of late, space tourism, and this four-part docuseries will have him tell his story at his own pace. Premieres on December 1.

Video thumbnail
  • The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015)
Prior to being ousted from Hollywood for the most outrageous reasons, Armie Hammer was the number one promising handsome male lead. He and Superman star Henry Cavill starred together in the Guy Ritchie remake The Man From U.N.C.L.E. in 2015, a classic buddy cop story where a CIA and a KGB agent are forced to work together despite the predictable fact that they hate each other. The film is bad, as is the CGI, but we do get many awesome classic rides, speedboats, and gorgeous period-correct fashion. HULU
  • Christine (1983)
The most murderous and evil car to have ever graced the silver screen, and a classic horror based on Stephen King's novel of the same name. John Carpenter’s Christine introduces the red, hellbent 1958 Plymouth Fury named Christine to a new generation of viewers. She is “fear on four wheels,” a car that’s indestructible and unstoppable (as well as irresistible), with a mind of her own and the ability to possess the nerd Arnie Cunningham, who rescued her from the junkyard. A timeless horror classic and a must-see for every car enthusiast out there. 

Video thumbnail
  • The Dark Knight anniversary
For Batman fans, every occasion to celebrate the long-standing franchise is a good occasion to do just that. Hulu is marking the ten-year anniversary of the end of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy with a replay of the last two installments, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises (2008 and 2012, respectively). Welcome back to Nolan’s Gotham, with Christian Bale playing the Bat, and Heath Ledger and Tom Hardy as villains The Joker and Bane – and, of course, plenty of action and the awesome, heavily militarized Bat-vehicles.

Video thumbnail
  • Blade Runner anniversary
On the day after Christmas, Hulu is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Blade Runner franchise by adding the movie and the sequel Blade Runner 2049 to its streaming library. Neither movie has anything to do with Christmas, but they’re solid picks for sci-fi neo-noir classics, and Christmas is just as good a time as any for a revisit. The original film was directed by Ridley Scott based on the novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, and he returned as producer on the Ryan Gosling-led sequel.

Video thumbnail
AMAZON PRIME

Thelma & Louise is a story about female empowerment, friendship, and breaking free. All three are made possible through car ownership, with the 1966 Ford Thunderbird shown throughout the film becoming the literal vehicle for an iconic and quite revolutionary piece of feminist filmmaking. The Thunderbird became an icon on its own, and the original movie car, the one used for glamour shots, reunited with leading ladies Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis in June 2021, on the film’s 30th anniversary.

Video thumbnail
PARAMOUNT+

  • Top Gun: Maverick (2022)
The thing about Tom Cruise is that he’s one of the few industry heavyweights who still reject the idea of premiering their films on streaming. Now that Top Gun: Maverick has finished its run in regular and IMAX theaters, the film is coming to Paramount+ on December 22. The long-awaited and much-delayed sequel sees Cruise reprise his role as a US Navy test pilot with incredible skill and some attitude problems. Dogfighting aerial scenes will be less dramatic on the smaller screen, but still impressive – this much is guaranteed.

  • The Hurt Locker (2008)
In keeping with the military theme, here’s Kathryn Bigelow’s Oscar-winning film about a Sergeant in a bomb squad in the Iraq War, and the PTSD it triggers. The film turned Jeremy Renner into an overnight superstar and, while its Oscar win was not matched by box-office success (and was even disputed by trade publications and peers), it’s a must-see for its attempt at showing the human side of armed conflict. It’s probably best to put it off, though, if the festive season is getting you down.

Video thumbnail


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

Netflix monthly guide car movie military Richard Branson Christine Hulu
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories