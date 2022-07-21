Audi and Netflix Join Forces on Joe and Anthony Russo’s “The Gray Man” Movie

Audi is the official automotive brand of “The Gray Man”, a new action-packed thriller starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and quite a few other big names. Four different Audi models will be featured in the film, including the fully electric RS e-tron GT and the Q4 Sportback e-tron. The other two will be the RS 7 Sportback and the R8 Coupe.

31 photos