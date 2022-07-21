Audi and Netflix Join Forces on Joe and Anthony Russo’s “The Gray Man” Movie

Audi is the official automotive brand of “The Gray Man”, a new action-packed thriller starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and quite a few other big names. Four different Audi models will be featured in the film, including the fully electric RS e-tron GT and the Q4 Sportback e-tron. The other two will be the RS 7 Sportback and the R8 Coupe.
The Gray Man, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, opened in select theaters globally on July 15 and will be released on Netflix tomorrow, July 22, worldwide.
The RS e-tron GT is likely to be the “automotive star” of the movie, seen as how it’s driven by Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling). Meanwhile, Ana de Armas' character will be seen driving the Q4 Sportback e-tron, before she takes the wheel of the RS 7 Sportback for a chase sequence.
As for the Russo brothers, they certainly need no introductions. They directed mega hits such as Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Fun fact, the Audi e-tron GT was also featured in Endgame, where it was driven by Tony Stark.
“As storytellers, we have always been very interested in finding and exploring new technologies to find new tools to do something no one has ever done before. That’s what excites us. That kind of approach I would apply to anything particularly to the evolution that’s happening with cars right now,” said Anthony Russo.
“As much as I love the cars of the past and today, I am certainly most interested in where cars are going tomorrow. That is an exciting new frontier that’s going to bring whole new experiences for us not only as drivers or consumers but also as people who have to coexist with cars.”
After the movie premiers on Netflix, Audi will go on to tell the story behind the Q4 Sportback e-tron in a digital short film where you’ll learn how Ana de Armas’ character first came across her electric car.
