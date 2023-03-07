autoevolution

The Movie 'Ghosted' Has Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and a Bunch of Vehicles

Chris Evans will be reunited with Ana de Armas in a new movie, Ghosted, that has it all: romance, action, and a whole bunch of diverse vehicles. Naturally, we’ll focus on the latter.
Chris Evans and Ana de Armas first worked together in the first movie of the Knives Out series, followed by the Netflix action thriller The Gray Man. The two will join forces again in the Apple TV+ action flick Ghosted, with Dexter Fletcher as director.

The movie begins just like any other romantic comedy: a guy meets a girl, and he likes her, but she ghosts him. Instead of letting go, he flies to London, UK, to surprise her, but little did he know she was a CIA agent.

With a length of almost three minutes, longer than any teaser should be, the trailer gives us a glimpse at the action which includes several vehicles.

#1 Subaru Forester


Subaru Forester
It doesn't take long for us to get a glimpse of the vehicle-filled movie, because the first shot includes a look at one of the first cars we get. Right after meeting Sadie (de Armas), Cole Riggan (Evans) talks to her from outside the window of her SUV.

The car in question is a Subaru Forester, which is a very popular vehicle. Customers get to choose from as many as six different trims, but de Armas drives the Wilderness, which starts at $34,020.

With a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine, some of the Wilderness' features include eraised suspension with 9.2 inches (23 cm) of ground clearance, 17-inch matte-black wheels, Dual-function X-MODE, which allows you to enjoy the SUV on any type of terrain, and water-repellent upholstery.

The one de Armas drives in the film has an Ice Silver Metallic exterior with a Gray Textured StarTex interior.

The 2023 Subaru Forester is also one of our choices for the 10 best current SUVs under $30,000.

#2 Pickup trucks


Pickup Trucks
In one of the car chases scenes, the "bad guys" didn't have dark, evil-looking cars, which are usually black SUVs like Cadillac Escalades but it looks like for Ghosted, they opt for practicality, too. In the trailer, we see de Armas and Evans trying to escape from two different pickup trucks.

At the time of press, the first trailer doesn’t give us a closeup of the two pickup trucks which only appear in one fleeting scene. But one of them seems to be a Toyota Tacoma Double Cab with a cobra decal on the side.

The pickup trucks also give the bad guys an opportunity to stay in the pickup truck’s bed and shoot at the main characters with no obstructions.

#3 A modified bus


Ana de Armas and Modified Bus
Could we have a heroine that doesn’t magically know how to drive any type of vehicle? Sadie is also able to drive a school bus on a cliff without a care in the world. Oh, did we mention that she did so in reverse?

Naturally, de Armas also had a stunt double for some of her scenes, and so did Evans, so she was probably not driving the modified bus in a dangerous location.

Although the make of the bus is not visible, it looks like it might be heavily modified, possibly a Chiva bus, which is an artisan rustic bus from rural Columbia, although the filming locations didn't include the Central America country, but were limited to Washington DC and Atlanta.

#4 Side-by-side vehicles


Side\-by\-side vehicle
Similar to the previous vehicle, Sadie, as a CIA agent, is capable of handling any type of vehicle at high speeds without blinking twice.

Action spy movies lately strive to include all kinds of vehicles and landscapes, including chase scenes in the jungle or a forest. Ghosted does not disappoint, and there is a scene involving at least three side-by-side vehicles.

From the looks of it, the ATVs seem to be ones from Polaris, most likely the RZR off-roader, the four-seater variant. The Polaris RZR is great for adventures on any type of land, but in Ghosted, it's also great for chases.

#5 Private jet


Gulfstream IV
There is no spy movie without a touch of luxury and a private jet is all about that. There is a fight scene on board a modern, luxurious airplane, culminating with the two main characters jumping out of the jet.

The aicraft in question is a Gulfstream IV with the registration number N815DT. The Gulfstream is a popular choice for those who want to travel in style and comfort, getting to their destination as smoothly as possible. The aircraft comes with two Rolls-Royce Tay Mk.611-8 engines, taking it to a cruising speed of 459 to 488 knots (528 to 561 mph / 850-903 kph) and a maximum speed of 505 knots (581 mph / 935 kph), with a range of 4,220 nautical miles (4,856 mi / 7,815 km).

Based on the configuration, the aircraft has enough room for 14 to 19 passengers, and place to sleep for at least half of them.

We were able to get a glimpse of so many vehicles in just a three-minute trailer, so the full movie will surely include even more vehicles, action, and thrilling scenes.

