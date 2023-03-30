Abandoned Fiat 124 Gets First Wash in 38 Years, Goes From Gross to Gorgeous

Is long-term storage a proper way to preserve a classic? It definitely is, but only as long as it's done in a controlled environment. Improper storage not only can lead to rust issues but can also turn a beautiful classic into a rat nest on wheels. Like the 1979 Fiat 124 Sport Spider you see here.
One of the most beautiful cabriolets that ever left the Fiat factory, this 124 Sport Spider was locked up in a garage for a whopping 38 years. I don't know why, but as it usually happens, it was either a mechanical problem or the owner simply got bored and moved on to a different car. Unfortunately, the garage it was kept in didn't prevent dust from taking over the exterior and mice from infiltrating both the cabin and the engine bay. And both spell bad news for the paint, upholstery, and wiring.
Fortunately enough though, cleaning techniques have evolved dramatically in recent years and even the most disgusting barn finds can become gorgeous survivors. And this Fiat, which the owner wanted to be cleaned up so he could sell it, is the perfect proof.
Taken to the folks over at "AMMO NYC," the dusty and smelly 124 Sport Spider got an impressive makeover. The silver paint shines again and the brown and red stripes that adorn the beltline are still in one piece, which is surprising after almost four decades of storage. But more impressively, the red and black interior looks almost like new after all the rat nests and the massive amount of dirt was vacuumed and washed away.
And not only does this Fiat come in a cool color combo, but it also appears to be a relatively low-mileage example because the odometer shows only 34,590 miles (55,667 km). There's no confirmation that this is the car's actual mileage, but it makes sense given that the Fiat was driven for only five years or so before it went into storage.
So it's pretty much ready to find a new home and hit public roads again except for the engine, which no longer runs. But now that it's clean, it sure looks like it could be revived without a full rebuild. All told, this 124 Sport Spider looks like a genuine survivor that could be driven for several years without a restoration.
If you're not familiar with the 124 Sport Spider, the Pininfarina-designed roadster was introduced in 1966 as a replacement for the Pininfarina Cabriolet. Fiat kept the car in production for almost 20 years, axing it without a direct successor in 1985.
The Sport Spider gained several minor upgrades over the years and used a variety of four-cylinder engines. Originally launched with a 1.4-liter unit rated at 90 horsepower, the Sport Spider gained a 2.0-liter powerplant with more than 100 horses in the late 1970s. Fiat also offered an Abarth Rally version with 126 horsepower on tap. In 2016, the Italian company revived the nameplate using the underpinnings of the fourth-generation Mazda Miata MX-5. The modern 124 Spider was discontinued in 2019.
But that's enough history for today. Hit the play button below to watch this beautiful Fiat come back to life after almost 40 years. It's quite satisfying.
