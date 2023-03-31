Driven: 2023 Jaguar F-Pace P400. The Missing Link

Jaguar upgraded the F-Pace in 2020, and besides the exterior changes, it really impressed us with the interior and the drivetrain modifications that brought the British cat back in business, competing against the likes of BMW's X3, Audi's Q5, Volvo's XC60, and Merc's GLC. But does it have what it takes to bite a bigger slice of the premium compact-crossover market?

89 photos Photo: Florin Profir/autoevolution