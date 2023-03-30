Volvo Identifies Emergency Call System Issue, Software Update Will Fix It

Mandatory in all new passenger vehicles approved for sale within the European Union since 2018, the emergency call system (eCall) is designed to automatically call emergency services if your vehicle is involved in a serious accident. Predated by Mercedes-Benz TeleAid back in the 1990s, the system is also featured in USDM vehicles, including the current Volvo lineup.
Volvo has recently identified an issue with its eCall system, which affects only a handful of vehicles. The list kicks off with the C40 and XC40 crossovers, followed by the XC60, XC90, S60 sedan, and V60 Cross Country station wagon. Precisely 329 automobiles are called back over said issue under NHTSA recall number 23V-188.
Only 2023 models are called back, namely vehicles produced in the period between June 7th, 2022 and March 10th, 2023. Earlier this month, the Swedish automaker was presented with a report indicating a warning message related to the eCall system. The subsequent investigation concluded anticlimactically, with Volvo identifying a coding error within the telematics and connectivity antenna module’s software.
Despite triggering a diagnostic trouble code, there’s no actual loss of the system’s functions. But in case something happens to the eCall system, the driver won’t get any extra warning message other than the software error’s false “eCall service required” warning message. The bad part of code makes the TCAM wrongly detect a communication failure towards the infotainment unit.
Due to the increased risk of no emergency response, Volvo rightfully decided to recall the aforementioned 329 vehicles even though said error doesn’t go against any federal motor vehicle safety standard. Known customers will be informed by first-class mail no later than May 16th with instructions to bring their cars in for the update. Said update was introduced in production on March 20th as per the PDF document attached below.
The S60 four-door sedan is the most traditional vehicle included in this recall. Now available from $41,300 sans destination charge, the Audi A4-fighting model is assembled at the Ridgeville plant in South Carolina. The V60 Cross Country is a little bit costlier than the V60 due to slightly increased ground clearance, standard all-wheel drive, and goodies such as hill descent control.
The C40 and XC40 are best considered two peas in a pod due to their shared platform, which Volvo calls the Compact Modular Architecture. The only visual difference is the coupe-ish styling of the C40, and from a technical standpoint, the C40 is exclusively offered as an electric vehicle. As a result, it starts at $55,300 compared to $36,350 for the combustion-engined XC40. The all-electric version of the XC40 is listed by the build & price tool at $53,550.
The XC60 can be yours from $43,450 excluding the $1,095 destination fee, boasting Scalable Product Architecture underpinnings from the S60 and V60 series. As for the XC90, which is going to be produced alongside the all-electric EX90 for the foreseeable future, it kicks off at $56,000.
