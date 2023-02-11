Volvo Trucks Has Delivered Its First Heavy-Duty Electric Concrete Mixer Truck

Volvo Trucks is one of the brands looking to change the logistics sector with emission-free vehicles. The company recently announced that it delivered its first fully electric and zero exhaust emission heavy-duty concrete mixer truck to Cemex.
Volvo Trucks has really doubled down on electrification for its truck line-up – it manufactures vehicles that can operate at a total weight of 16 to 44 tons for different uses such as city distribution, regional haulage, and many more. The company is committed to reaching a target of half of its total sales being electric by 2030. It goes even further by planning on achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in the value chain by 2040.
Cemex is a global construction materials company offering cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions in growing markets across the globe. It also keeps sustainability in mind and aims to achieve carbon neutrality for its operations through research, development, and innovation. Specifically, under its Future in Action program, Cemex announced its updated climate action targets: it aims for a 47% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by the end of the decade.
The collaboration between the two companies started in 2021, and it seeks to find electromobility solutions that reduce environmental impact while increasing productivity. The first solution stemming from this partnership is the first fully electric heavy concrete mixer truck.
The vehicle, a Volvo FMX electric heavy-duty truck, was supplied to Cemex at an event in Berlin, Germany. It features two motors that can output a total of 330 kW (443 hp or 449 ps), with energy supplied by four batteries. Furthermore, the hydraulic system used to operate the mixer body gets its power from a traction battery.
It can carry out a full day’s work with a single top-up charge during the regular break. The truck will soon be put to use at a ready-mix concrete plant in Spandau in Berling, starting this month.
Electrifying heavy-duty transport is no easy feat, mainly due to heavy loads and continuous demand – when it comes to construction, you also must take mixing into consideration. Volvo Trucks and Cemex are continuing to develop and scale the necessary technologies to advance the transition to EVs.
Regarding the construction environment, using electric trucks comes with its benefits. For instance, the zero-emission vehicles will operate silently, so noise pollution for the nearby workers and residents is significantly reduced.
The two companies’ ambition of contributing to the decarbonization of the global economy doesn’t stop at their own operations. Volvo Trucks and Cemex are founding members of the First Movers coalition, a collaboration between U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and the World Economic Forum. It serves as a platform for companies to harness purchasing power and supply chains to create market demand for low-carbon technologies.
