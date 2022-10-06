Volvo Will Supply 20 Heavy-Duty Electric Trucks to Amazon

Volvo Trucks will deliver 20 fully electric heavy-duty trucks to Amazon in Germany by the end of the year. The FH Electric trucks are expected to drive more than one million road kilometers annually.
Around 36% of Germany's domestic transport emissions are taken up by heavy goods vehicles and other commercial vehicles. That's why decarbonization is a critical issue to address.
Volvo Trucks started series production for its Volvo FH, Volvo FM, and Volvo FMX heavy-duty trucks in September this year. The trucks have a GCW (Gross Combination Weight – the maximum loaded weight) of up to 44 tonnes (97,000 lbs.), and these three models represent around two-thirds of the company's sales.
Jessica Sandström, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Volvo Trucks, said, "Globally, we now have six electric truck models ready to order and in series production to meet the increasing demand for decarbonizing goods transports. This is an encouraging step forward for reducing climate change impacts,"
Amazon is committed to decarbonizing its fleet, and this acquisition is marking a critical milestone for the tech giant. This step is part of its fast-growing commercial transportation electrification programs. The trucks will replace their diesel counterparts.
Volvo Trucks has a range of six fully electric trucks designed for different transport purposes. By 2030, the company aims to reach a global target of 50% of all new trucks sold to be taken up by electric vehicles. Currently, more than 2,600 electric trucks in total have been sold.
The Volvo FH Electric has a battery capacity of 520 kWh and a power output of 490 kW. Its range is up to 300 km (186 miles), but it can cover up to 500 km (311 miles) in a typical workday if a top-up charge is added during the day.
Electrification is a trend that's happening in various industries worldwide; it's a good thing that big corporations are taking steps to decarbonize their vehicles and setting an example for the rest of the world.
