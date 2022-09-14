Volvo Trucks Is Redefining Transportation by Starting Production of Heavy Electric Trucks

Volvo Trucks is now the first global truck manufacturer to start series production of heavy electric 44-tonne trucks. Renowned for its qualitative and safe vehicles, the company has taken the next step in offering more sustainable transportation solutions.
The company's most important range is the heavy-duty trucks: the Volvo FH, Volvo FM, and Volvo FMX. These three models take up two-thirds of the total sales. The production of electric versions of these trucks is now starting in the Tuve factory in Gothenburg, Sweden. Next year, the Ghent, Belgium factory will follow. A new battery assembly plant also located in Ghent will supply the batteries.
The new lineup's production doesn't come with a drastic increase in production resources. The company manufactures the electric trucks on the same line as its conventional trucks, thus having more production flexibility and efficiency gains.
Including these three trucks, Volvo Trucks now has six electric truck models in series production globally, making it the most extensive electric lineup in the industry. They have many applications, from city distribution to construction work or regional transport.
Roger Alm, President of Volvo Trucks, said, "This is a milestone and proves that we are leading the transformation of the industry. It's less than two years ago since we showcased our heavy electric trucks for the very first time."
As there is a global trend of being eco-friendly and using more fossil-free transport, demand for EVs is surging. Not only for personal vehicles but also in the transportation business, where transport buyers are looking for solutions to meet their sustainability goals.
Around 1,000 Volvo heavy electric trucks and more than 2,600 electric trucks in total have been sold. The company expects sales to increase significantly in the coming years, with an estimated 50% of its truck sales by 2030 to be taken up by electric vehicles.
