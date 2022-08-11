2022 Jaguar F-Pace Recalled Over Missing Audio Amplifier Module

Due to the ongoing chip shortage, British supplier Lear couldn’t ship enough audio amplifier modules to the Jaguar plant in Solihull. Not wanting to idle the plant, Jaguar continued making F-Pace SUVs without AAMs. The British marque planned to rework affected vehicles in the U.S. ports of entry, but curiously enough, some vehicles didn’t get AAMs.
Jaguar became aware of this oversight on July 21st, when it received a handful of reports about vehicles with no audio output. Pre-delivery inspections revealed no audio amplifier modules whatsoever, which is a bit of a red flag from the standpoint of quality control. The issue was raised to the Product Safety and Compliance Committee, which tasked Customer Service with identifying the number of affected vehicles. On July 28th, the Recall Determination Committee decided to conduct an 18-vehicle recall.
The suspect F-Pace SUVs are 2022 models produced between June 8th and June 16th, with VINs ranging from SADCJ2EX6NA701109 to SADCJ2EX0NA702126. The lack of an audio amplifier module means no audible warnings from the seatbelt reminder, directional indicator, and the Advanced Driver Assistance System. This blunder may increase the risk of a crash and injury. Jaguar failed to mention what kind of countermeasures it will take to ensure that such slip-ups won’t happen again to the F-Pace.
The Leaping Cat of Coventry is also taking its sweet time with owner notification, which is due to occur on or before September 30th. Dealers have already been instructed to fit the missing AAM and the associated brackets and fixings. Including the Range Rover Velar, the Jaguar Land Rover group is aware of a total of 17 field reports from July 21st to July 28th.
Slotted above the Range Rover Evoque-twinned Jaguar E-Pace, the F-Pace currently retails for $52,400 excluding destination freight charge. The 2023 model comes with a 2.0-liter turbo as standard. The R-Dynamic trim level is rocking a straight-six turbo with mild-hybrid assistance, and the range-topping SVR boasts a supercharged V8 with 542 ponies on deck.
The suspect F-Pace SUVs are 2022 models produced between June 8th and June 16th, with VINs ranging from SADCJ2EX6NA701109 to SADCJ2EX0NA702126. The lack of an audio amplifier module means no audible warnings from the seatbelt reminder, directional indicator, and the Advanced Driver Assistance System. This blunder may increase the risk of a crash and injury. Jaguar failed to mention what kind of countermeasures it will take to ensure that such slip-ups won’t happen again to the F-Pace.
The Leaping Cat of Coventry is also taking its sweet time with owner notification, which is due to occur on or before September 30th. Dealers have already been instructed to fit the missing AAM and the associated brackets and fixings. Including the Range Rover Velar, the Jaguar Land Rover group is aware of a total of 17 field reports from July 21st to July 28th.
Slotted above the Range Rover Evoque-twinned Jaguar E-Pace, the F-Pace currently retails for $52,400 excluding destination freight charge. The 2023 model comes with a 2.0-liter turbo as standard. The R-Dynamic trim level is rocking a straight-six turbo with mild-hybrid assistance, and the range-topping SVR boasts a supercharged V8 with 542 ponies on deck.