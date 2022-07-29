Here Is Your Chance to Drive Like Bond: Cars from “No Time To Die” Up for Grabs

Agent 007 fans will rejoice at the news that a number of stunt cars that starred in the latest movie in the franchise, No Time To Die, are heading to charity auction.
This year, James Bond celebrates the 60th anniversary of the first spy movie, Dr. No., starring Sean Connery. To mark the occasion, Christie’s auction house has announced an official two-part charity sale in September. Among the lots that will be offered, there are a Jaguar, Aston Martins, two Defenders, and a Range Rover Sport that appeared on the big screen or are closely associated with the latest movie.
The collection is led by a Land Rover Defender 110, one of ten examples used by the cast during the filming of No Time To Die. This vehicle is aimed squarely at collectors, as it is sold as a “non-runner” item. It appeared in the all-terrain chase scene and was also used in promotional materials prior to the film’s release.
According to the listing, this is an original pre-production Defender that has been modified to be used by professional stunt drivers in the movie, which means it is not approved for use on public roads.
Unlike the car above, the next vehicle set to hit the auction block is a fully road-legal example. It’s a Defender 110 V8 Bond Edition built by SV Bespoke that did not star in the movie.
The model in question takes cues from the Defenders used in No Time to Die and boasts a “60 Years of Bond” logo on the instrument panel end cap. Just 300 units of the Bond Edition were ever made, and this particular version offered by Christie’s is estimated to sell for between £200,000 and £300,000 ($242,850 - $364,260). Conservation charity Tusk will benefit from the proceeds of this sale.
Next up on the list is a Jaguar XF that moviegoers could see in the film’s pre-credit sequence, driven by the baddies chasing after Bond (Daniel Craig) and Madelaine Swann (Lea Seydoux). Christie’s estimates predict it will fetch somewhere between £50,000 and £70,000 ($60,710 - $84,994).
There is also a Range Rover Sport SVR included in the charity auction, one of six used in the making of the movie. This vehicle too could be seen in a chase scene on the big screen and it is estimated it will fetch between £80,000 and £120,000 ($97,136 - $145,704).
The second Aston Martin is a DB5 replica stunt car that was handcrafted for the spy movie. It is one of eight built and the only DB5 stunt car to date to be offered for public sale by Aston Martin and EON Productions.
The vehicle features mocked-up side panel damage and was driven in the opening chase scene in the last installment of the James Bond franchise.
Estimates have it as the auction’s highest-priced item, as it is expected to be sold for between £1,500,000 and £2,000,000 ($1.8 - $2.4 million). If sold, proceeds will go to The Prince’s Trust and The Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund.
Mark Higgins, Word Rally champion and Bond’s double in Spectre, defined Craig’s driving style as “fast, stylish, and controlled.” So if you too want to drive like Bond, go visit the charity auction’s listings.
Christie’s auction will include a 25-lot live, invitation-based event that is set to take place in London on September 28. A second online auction will comprise 35 lots spanning the 25 films and will run from September 15 through October 5, when James Bond Day is celebrated.
