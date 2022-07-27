Jaguar Recalls Certain XF, F-Type, F-Pace Vehicles Over Manufacturing Defect

Jaguar is facing a similar issue to sister brand Land Rover. More specifically, an issue stemming from Swedish-American supplier Autoliv.
Back on May 25th, the supplier of the front seatbelt assemblies used in the XF, F-Type, and F-Pace notified Jaguar Land Rover over a manufacturing process that caused damage to a small number of pretensioner tubes. The British automaker subsequently ordered its Product Safety and Compliance Committee to thoroughly investigate this problem.
The PSCC immediately requested its Castle Bromwich and Solihull plants to identify any suspect parts still in stock and the vehicles equipped with potentially damaged pretensioner tubes. The investigation came to a grinding halt in July, and its findings were presented to the Recall Determination Committee for review. These safety boffins couldn’t ignore the safety risks posed by a damaged pretensioner tube in the event of an accident, which is why a safety recall was filed with the federal watchdog.
Campaign 22V-524 concerns 176 vehicles produced for the 2022 model year, starting with 9 examples of the F-Type sports car. The F-Pace population numbers 112 units, and suspect XF sedans number 55 copies. These vehicles were all manufactured between January 17th and March 8th.
Owners will be notified by first-class mail on September 16th with instructions to bring their vehicles to the dealership for a visual inspection of the seatbelt pretensioner tubes. If damage is identified, the seatbelt retractor will be replaced. Jaguar’s customer service number is 1-800-452-4827 in the U.S. of A., whereas the NHTSA can be contacted at 1-888-327-4236.
Never a big seller, the XF mid-size sedan is currently rocking a sticker price of $47,000 before the destination freight charge. The F-Pace mid-size SUV can be yours for $52,400 at press time, and the F-Type sports car is starting at $73,400 if you’re fine with 444 horsepower from a 5.0L supercharged V8. By comparison, the 5.0L naturally-aspirated V8 engine of the Ford Mustang GT is much obliged to produce 450 horsepower on full song.
