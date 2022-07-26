YouTuber Reviews Former Drama TV Show Curfew's Jaguar XJS Car, Looks Can Be Deceiving

If you are a movie buff and love cars, you’ve probably know that most car stunts are animated for shock value. The Fast and Furious franchise gets its fair share of criticism for its dramatic never-ending downshifts. Jack of Number 27 YouTube channel got his hands on a 1988 Jaguar XJS used on Curfew (2019) TV Drama Series.
For entertainment purposes, filmmakers will go to great lengths to ensure they can garner as many views as possible. The Bond films are a perfect case study. His cars drove underwater, shot rockets, and even had AI (artificial intelligence) interaction capability - we have to give props to the early James Bond producers for inspiring the future.
Curfew (2019) is an action-packed drama series about a post-apocalyptic society controlled by a strictly enforced curfew. To escape the curfew, citizens compete in a dangerous and illegal street race.
Jack made a couple of observations on the featured 1988 Jaguar XJS V12 used in the TV Show. First, while the wheels look mint and impressive, they are impractical. It has 265 width tires on the front and 295s at the back. Its exhaust, which pops out at the side, is also entirely for show.
“Luke, who owns this car, explained to me that what they did is literally cut half the exhaust off, and they had it finishing roughly, at this height down the length of the chassis. And it used to then just come out from the wheels and tires from the wheel arches,” Jack explained.
The arches look amazing on the XJS, but as Jack found out, they are filled with a large amount of filler. While it still packs a Jaguar V12 engine, the front scoop is aesthetic, and the series of lights on the hood are kitchen lights.
The interior is pretty much stock apart from fake gauges (actually light up at night), an interior fabric switch from factory grey to green, and a manual transmission gear change.
“This is generally what film cars are like. People think they are absolutely perfect and mint and they never are. Because they are just there to do a job,” he revealed.
Jack later takes it out for a spin. Do you think the movie mods made it more fun to drive or ruined the classic? We recommend watching the video below to catch some of that action.
