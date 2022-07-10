Electric Jaguar and Land Rover Models Get Fresh Chargers From Andersen EV

There’s a new charger in town! If you own any electric Jaguar or Land Rover, you can now charge it with Andersen EV’s A2 home unit - a highly customizable, top tier charger that offers either 7 or 22kW power output options, available with a type 2 connector. The 7kW cable comes in measuring either 5.5m (18 feet) or 8.5 m (28 feet), while the 22kW one is 6.5 m (21 feet) long.

