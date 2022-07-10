Electric Jaguar and Land Rover Models Get Fresh Chargers From Andersen EV

There’s a new charger in town! If you own any electric Jaguar or Land Rover, you can now charge it with Andersen EV’s A2 home unit - a highly customizable, top tier charger that offers either 7 or 22kW power output options, available with a type 2 connector. The 7kW cable comes in measuring either 5.5m (18 feet) or 8.5 m (28 feet), while the 22kW one is 6.5 m (21 feet) long.
There is no dangling mess whatsoever, as the charging unit does a great job at keeping the cable and plug hidden when not in use. Just as the charging cable can disappear completely out of sight, the A2 unit can “camouflage” itself and blend in with any home style, thanks to a total of 96 color combinations.
You can choose a front panel made of either metal or sustainably sourced Accoya wood - Accoya is basically strong, modified timber - the same type that’s used for bridges or ship decks.
There’s a neat charging LED on the front panel so you won’t be wondering if it’s working or not. Plus, you won’t have to worry about bad weather, as the inside of the unit is IP65 rated and “designed to withstand rain, sleet, and snow”.
But it’s not all about looks – the A2 unit packs a good amount of smart features, such as energy output tracking and management, free cloud updates, remote software locking, and solar energy integration, so you can get the most out of your solar panels at home.
The timing could not be better, as Jaguar plans to go completely electric by 2025, while Land Rover chose the end of this current decade for the same objective. Also worth mentioning is that we should see the first completely electric Land Rover model hit the road starting 2024.
All these mighty goals are part of JLR’s Reimagine strategy, and teaming up with Andersen EV to provide luxury, custom home charging solutions is an important piece of that grand puzzle.
