Meet wallywind110, a Powerful Sailing Yacht Made for Smooth Long-Distance Cruising

Wally Yachts, a Ferretti Group brand, introduced a new line of cruiser-racer sailing yachts. It's called wallywind and includes three units that range from 110 ft (33 meters) to 150 ft (46 meters). The shipyard has already begun work on the first model, the wallywind 110. Once completed, the vessel is expected to combine the performance of a racing boat with the comforts of a large yacht.

