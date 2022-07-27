Meet wallywind110, a Powerful Sailing Yacht Made for Smooth Long-Distance Cruising

Wally Yachts, a Ferretti Group brand, introduced a new line of cruiser-racer sailing yachts. It's called wallywind and includes three units that range from 110 ft (33 meters) to 150 ft (46 meters). The shipyard has already begun work on the first model, the wallywind 110. Once completed, the vessel is expected to combine the performance of a racing boat with the comforts of a large yacht.
The wallywind110 has a sporty look with a carbon fiber hull and a high-performance rig. It features raised bulwarks that conceal the fact that Wally has designed a raised saloon yacht with amazing social areas.
"The wallywind110 is the equivalent of the Grand Touring car in the automotive world," says Wally Managing Director Stefano de Vivo. "It is a very powerful yet smooth long-distance cruising machine – but one that could become a serious challenger in a race - if you felt so inclined. The boat is ideal for an experienced sailor, maybe someone who has had boats in the 60-80ft range and is now willing to make the jump to the 100ft size range to get the extra comforts."
Indeed, this vessel has great interior space and outdoor areas. It boasts an 861-sq-ft (80-sq-meter) cockpit that is almost twice as large as cockpits on boats of similar length. The wallywind is a versatile boat with a layout that can be customized to match the owner's needs. Up to 15 guests can dine and socialize on the yacht. But, when wallywind110 is getting ready for racing, every seat, table, or sunbed can be removed.
A striking feature that this boat includes is the"terrace on the water," which is a large, protected rear deck that allows passengers to enjoy stunning views. And if they want to get even closer to the water, they can use the 13-ft (4-meter) tender stored below this deck.
The interior of the wallywind110 was designed as an open, airy space where people can dine, relax, and even focus on work. This area is filled with natural light thanks to the skylight, hatches, and hull windows.
The owner's cabin is positioned forwards and can be configured to match the needs of every owner. It can include his and hers bathrooms, walk-in wardrobes, and a seating area. Guests will find accommodation in three cabins. A little bit further, there will be two more cabins for the crew and a captain's cabin.
The wallywind110 is equipped with lightweight lithium-ion batteries, multiple high-pressure hydraulic pumps, and a low-profile twin rudder set-up. It also has the shipyard's proven underwater anchoring system.
More details regarding the cruiser-racer sailing yacht are expected to follow as the vessel gets closer to its debut. The wallywind110 is expected to be launched in May 2024.
