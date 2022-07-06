Ganesha Sailing Yacht Crowned Winner of the 2022 Superyacht Cup Palma

The competition was fierce at this year’s edition of the Superyacht Cup Palma, Europe’s longest-running regatta that took place between June 29 and July 2 in Palma de Mallorca. Amid challenging conditions, the race had a tight finish, with the elegant sailing yacht Ganesha winning by the narrowest of margins.
Two Vitters yachts finished level with the same score lines at the end of the third race, which meant that the jury had to evaluate the overall performance of the yachts during the previous races to make a decision and crown a champion at the end of the St. Regis Race Day.
Eventually, the Ganesha was named the overall winner based on her earlier performances.
The victor of the Superyacht Cup Palma is a 150-foot (46-meter) Vitters yacht named after the Hindu deity. The sloop won accolades in its class as well as the big trophy of the competition, though results could not possibly have been closer, according to the organizers.
“It is a great moment as we really didn't expect it at all, but we worked hard for it and I am glad we are a winner today,” said Ganesha's owner Dr. Peter-Alexander Wacker.
Ganesha's skipper Alex Pamment was also delighted by the win. He declared that “It was a bit of a surprise win and we certainly weren't expecting it, either the class or the overall. It was very, very close. [...] The tacticians had it tough, but we were able to make the right calls.”
The sleek, all-aluminum sloop came second in her class in the Pantaenius and the New Zealand race, but she managed to finish nearly one hour ahead of her competitors in the St. Regis race. Ganesha’s close rival was a stunning Dutch-built J Class sailing yacht called Svea.
The Ganesha sailing yacht is powered by a Caterpillar engine and is able to reach more than 14 knots (26 kph) at full tilt.
Eventually, the Ganesha was named the overall winner based on her earlier performances.
The victor of the Superyacht Cup Palma is a 150-foot (46-meter) Vitters yacht named after the Hindu deity. The sloop won accolades in its class as well as the big trophy of the competition, though results could not possibly have been closer, according to the organizers.
“It is a great moment as we really didn't expect it at all, but we worked hard for it and I am glad we are a winner today,” said Ganesha's owner Dr. Peter-Alexander Wacker.
Ganesha's skipper Alex Pamment was also delighted by the win. He declared that “It was a bit of a surprise win and we certainly weren't expecting it, either the class or the overall. It was very, very close. [...] The tacticians had it tough, but we were able to make the right calls.”
The sleek, all-aluminum sloop came second in her class in the Pantaenius and the New Zealand race, but she managed to finish nearly one hour ahead of her competitors in the St. Regis race. Ganesha’s close rival was a stunning Dutch-built J Class sailing yacht called Svea.
The Ganesha sailing yacht is powered by a Caterpillar engine and is able to reach more than 14 knots (26 kph) at full tilt.