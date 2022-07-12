Bahamas Millionaire’s Luxury Toy Is an Award-Winning Yacht Inspired by the 1930s

It takes a real boating connoisseur to appreciate the value of a sailing yacht in times when ultra-modern motor yachts are grabbing all the attention. This yacht owner isn’t famous or flashy, but he saw the beauty of a boat inspired by the classic style.
Atalante is the name of a sailing yacht that was built in the Netherlands in 2015. Born as a Truly Classic Design (TC127) from Hoek Designs, the 127-foot (38.7 meters) sailing superyacht came to life at the Claasen shipyard. It immediately won the “Oscar” of boating awards, the 2016 World Superyacht Award, which confirmed its exclusive status.
Atalante’s lucky owner was reportedly an American food industry millionaire living in the Bahamas. According to Superyacht Fan, Richard “Dick” Raper, one of the CEOs at the well-known Mars corporation, is not only the owner of this luxury sailing yacht but was also one of the judges at the World Superyacht Awards in 2017.
Large enough to accommodate three guests in six cabins, Atalante blends the powerful character of a performance yacht with the luxurious comfort of a superyacht. It boasts two cockpits – the forward one acts as the perfect oasis for al-fresco dining, while the aft one is for sailing. According to Burgess Yachts, where the vessel is available for charter, the 3Di sails together with the carbon mast and rigging ensure smooth sailing, reaching up to 10.5 knots (12 mph/19.4 kph).
Atalante’s classic style, inspired by the 1930s, features details such as raised panels and white painted panels. A spacious main salon and an elegant bar take most of the forward deck, and all the cabins reflect the same timeless elegance. Even though it’s a classic beauty, it must include modern features, such as an impressive range of water toys for a boat this size.
At $84,000 per week, Atalante is not as expensive as other superyachts, but it’s priceless for those who appreciate classic elegance.
Atalante’s lucky owner was reportedly an American food industry millionaire living in the Bahamas. According to Superyacht Fan, Richard “Dick” Raper, one of the CEOs at the well-known Mars corporation, is not only the owner of this luxury sailing yacht but was also one of the judges at the World Superyacht Awards in 2017.
Large enough to accommodate three guests in six cabins, Atalante blends the powerful character of a performance yacht with the luxurious comfort of a superyacht. It boasts two cockpits – the forward one acts as the perfect oasis for al-fresco dining, while the aft one is for sailing. According to Burgess Yachts, where the vessel is available for charter, the 3Di sails together with the carbon mast and rigging ensure smooth sailing, reaching up to 10.5 knots (12 mph/19.4 kph).
Atalante’s classic style, inspired by the 1930s, features details such as raised panels and white painted panels. A spacious main salon and an elegant bar take most of the forward deck, and all the cabins reflect the same timeless elegance. Even though it’s a classic beauty, it must include modern features, such as an impressive range of water toys for a boat this size.
At $84,000 per week, Atalante is not as expensive as other superyachts, but it’s priceless for those who appreciate classic elegance.