Redesigned Perini Navi Sailing Boat Can Be Handled with the Push of Button

The Italian Sea Group (TISG) has shown the world the first look at its freshly redesigned Perini Navi sailing boat and it’s 47 meters (154 feet) of pure sailing perfection.
Perini Navi Yachts is an Italian company headquartered in Viareggio, Italy, that builds luxury cruising and performance cruising sailing yachts ranging between 40 to 88 meters (131-288 feet) in length.
The shipyard’s aim has always been to create large yachts that could be easily handled by a small crew, and it has managed to do that by developing a computerized sail-handling system that allows sails to be furled and unfurled with the push of a button.
The new Perini Navi sailing yacht, which is set to be delivered in 2024, has been given a fresh look and the redesign also included innovative new features like the implementation of a new sail handling system and a re-engineered keel.
The new sail handling system comes with a self-tracking headsail with transversal track and removable staysail.
The shipyard’s new sloop model is being constructed with an aluminum hull and a carbon fiber mast, and the restyling work has mainly focused on improving performance and efficiency. As such, the yacht features a smart hull design with an extended waterline (43 meters/141 feet) and a deep V-shaped bow.
To increase maneuverability during sailing and when steering to enter ports, the yacht will feature a pair of rudders that can be synchronized through a "fly-by-wire" system.
The redesigned yacht is powered a CAT engine capable of 533 kW/h at 2100 rpm and two main generators of 86 kW/h each. TISG says it will be able to achieve a peak speed of around 13 knots (14.9mph). Additionally, they estimate a range of 3,500 nautical miles (6482 km) when the yacht is traveling at 10 knots (11.5mph).
With a 10.5-meter (34.4-foot) beam and a gross tonnage of 390 GT, the vessel positions itself at the top of her class for volume. This great volume allows it to provide accommodation for up to ten guests in four en-suite cabins and the owner’s studio.
The renderings made public by TISG show lots of alfresco spaces onboard and a modern design on the inside, with a nautical theme and a refined color palette.
