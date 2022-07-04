Famous British Millionaire’s Luxury Racer Sold After Two Glorious Decades

A famous owner and an iconic superyacht – this is how we could describe Sir Peter Harrison and the gorgeous Sojana. Their separation was unplanned, as the British millionaire passed away last year, leaving behind his legacy and this head-turning cruiser racer.
Sir Peter Harrison was much more than a millionaire. He is considered the man “who introduced the internet to the UK,” he scooped several regatta awards, and he was a philanthropist – all of this indicates a life that was richer and fuller than most.
Harrison had told Boat International that he started design Sojana in 1999, together with Bruce Far, a designer from New Zealand. The 114-foot (35 meters) sailing ketch would go on to win at the Antigua Megayacht Challenge in 2005, at the 2017 Antigua Sailing Week, and at the 2018 St Barths Bucket Regatta.
The all-carbon cruiser racer with a hull built by Green Marine was delivered in 2003, and 12 years later it was completely refurbished, including its sails, its mechanical equipment, and its interior. Even though this sleek beast was meant to cut through the waves at prestigious regattas, don’t be fooled – it’s just as luxurious as the motor yachts that were only meant for lazy vacations.
Truly fit for its former British owner, Sojana boasts a sumptuous classic interior with an extensive use of mahogany and marble, highlighted by precious gold-plated details throughout. It can comfortably accommodate six guests across three elegant staterooms, each one flaunting a sophisticated cream-and-gold palette and en-suite bathrooms. An adventure beast itself, Sojana also reveals plenty of water toys, including equipment for snorkeling and fishing. Its new engine allows it to hit up to 12 knots (13.8 mph/22.2kph).
After being lovingly owned by Sir Peter Harrison for almost two decades, the Sojana was recently sold, and is gearing up for a new chapter. The iconic racer’s last known asking price was €4.4 million ($4.6 million).
