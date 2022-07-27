Soulja Boy Is Hanging Out in Yet Another Sports Car, a Porsche 911 GT3

Being the first one to do something brings you a lot of satisfaction. Nowadays, a lot of people would love to be trendsetters, and Soulja Boy is sure he is one. Whether it’s his cars, music, house, or money, the rapper loves flaunting it on social media for likes. And his post does bring in the likes, even if it's just for the Porsche.
Souja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, has been in the music industry for over a decade and a half. So, the rapper feels personally responsible for a lot of trends that have appeared over the years. He loves reminding everyone he was the “first” to do something, whether it’s the money challenge or “inventing” yellow cars.
A few months ago, he posted a video showing part of his car collection that includes his yellow Mercedes-Benz CLA, Lamborghini Urus, and Bentley Continental GT, and accused his fellow colleagues of “copying his whips” and “stealing” his “swag.”
He most recently bragged that he’s the “first rapper to record an album on a jet.” It’s unclear whether that’s true, but he thinks it is.
Now the rapper is back on social media with a new ride. But this time, he’s not taking credit for being the first to pose with this sports car, he just simply shows everyone the good life he’s living.
The vehicle in question is a Porsche 911 GT3 with a dark-gray exterior. It’s not from the model’s latest generation, but the previous one, the 991.2 facelift, which was introduced in 2017 and stayed in production until 2021. The GT3 supercar came with a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine, with a power output of 493 horsepower (500 ps) and a maximum torque of 339 lb-ft (460 Nm). It was offered with either a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission or a seven-speed manual optional.
In terms of performance, the Porsche 911 GT3 is able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.4 seconds on its way to a top speed of 198 mph (319 kph).
It’s unclear whether Soulja Boy purchased this one or if he rented it for a while. But either way, he gets to hang out in the Porsche 911 GT3 and that’s quite something.
A few months ago, he posted a video showing part of his car collection that includes his yellow Mercedes-Benz CLA, Lamborghini Urus, and Bentley Continental GT, and accused his fellow colleagues of “copying his whips” and “stealing” his “swag.”
He most recently bragged that he’s the “first rapper to record an album on a jet.” It’s unclear whether that’s true, but he thinks it is.
Now the rapper is back on social media with a new ride. But this time, he’s not taking credit for being the first to pose with this sports car, he just simply shows everyone the good life he’s living.
The vehicle in question is a Porsche 911 GT3 with a dark-gray exterior. It’s not from the model’s latest generation, but the previous one, the 991.2 facelift, which was introduced in 2017 and stayed in production until 2021. The GT3 supercar came with a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine, with a power output of 493 horsepower (500 ps) and a maximum torque of 339 lb-ft (460 Nm). It was offered with either a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission or a seven-speed manual optional.
In terms of performance, the Porsche 911 GT3 is able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.4 seconds on its way to a top speed of 198 mph (319 kph).
It’s unclear whether Soulja Boy purchased this one or if he rented it for a while. But either way, he gets to hang out in the Porsche 911 GT3 and that’s quite something.