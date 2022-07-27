Land Rover Is Recalling 5,000 SUVs Over Damaged Seatbelt Pretensioners

Never on top of quality control and assurance, the Jaguar Land Rover group doesn’t bear the blame for recall campaign 22V-523. On this occasion, the culprit is a Swedish-American automotive supplier by the name of Autoliv, a company we’ve covered on numerous occasions in our recalls category.
On May 25th, the supplier notified Jaguar Land Rover of a defect identified during the manufacturing process of the front seatbelt pretensioners used in certain SUVs. The defect comes in the guise of damaged front seatbelt pretensioner tubes installed on the seatbelt retractor. This apparently insignificant component prevents the pretensioner from correctly operating by not pretensioning the seatbelt in the event of an accident. Understandably, reduced or no pretensioning increases the risk of injury.
Autoliv presented the issue to the automaker’s Product Safety and Compliance Committee on June 1st, which led to investigations at the Nitra assembly plant in Slovakia, Halewood in the UK, and Solihull in the UK as well. The PSCC subsequently progressed the issue to the Recall Determination Committee in July, which determined that all of the suspect seatbelt pretensioners need to be inspected and – if damaged – replaced.
Dealers will inspect and replace the driver and front-passenger assemblies, as necessary, from September 16th onward. Suspect vehicles are split between the 2022 to 2023 model year Land Rover Defender, Discovery, Discovery Sport, Ranger Rover Sport, and Range Rover Velar. 145 units of the Velar are recalled, along with 2,869 units of the Range Rover Sport.
The Discovery Sport numbers 427 copies, the Discovery is listed with 245 examples, and the Defender is affected to the tune of 1,241 units. The subpar seatbelt pretensioners were produced at an Autoliv facility in Hungary.
Rather than waiting for envelopes to arrive by first-class mail, owners can alternatively contact Land Rover customer service at 1-800-637-6837. Those peeps who prefer to keep it simple can always use the VIN look-up tool on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website.
