Jaguar Recalls F-Pace Over Incorrect Taillights

Back in April 2022, during a plant quality sample audit, Jaguar discovered a U.S.-spec F-Pace as having the wrong taillights. Following this discovery, the British automaker issued a stop-ship order on April 20th.
Plan teams were assigned responsibility for the investigation. They reported their initial findings to the Product Safety and Compliance Committee on April 27th, and the results prompted the PSCC to review CCTV footage to determine any non-confirming vehicles. Video records from May 2022 revealed that “the scope of this issue was not limited to vehicles built for the U.S. alone, and that the Vehicle Assembly Plant team was not able to qualify vehicles where no video records existed.” Intriguing, isn’t it?
Given these circumstances, the Solihull plant in the United Kingdom was requested “to understand the full scope of potentially affected vehicles and determine how vehicles could have been built to the incorrect specification.” So to speak, the PSCC had seen enough incompetence.
On July 6th, the plant team reported that a change in the taillight specification for the F-Pace had been implemented from the 2021 model year onwards. Jaguar highlights in a document filed with the NHTSA that “sufficient controls were not introduced at that time to control the specification of tailgate lamp for installation during tailgate sub-assembly.”
The issue was presented to the Recall Determination Committee for review on July 13th, and the next day, the RDC concluded that it represented an unreasonable risk to safety. Also worthy of note, Euro-spec taillights fitted to a U.S. vehicle do not comply with federal motor vehicle safety standard number 108. Jaguar says that part of the rear indicator may not be illuminated as per the requirements of motor vehicle safety standard 108.
A grand total of 5,297 vehicles from the F-Pace range are potentially affected. Jaguar estimates that one percent of them were fitted with incorrect taillights. Owners of the Jaguar F-Pace will be notified of the recall on September 16th. Dealers have already been instructed to inspect the rear lamps and replace them, if necessary, with U.S.-specification assemblies.
Given these circumstances, the Solihull plant in the United Kingdom was requested “to understand the full scope of potentially affected vehicles and determine how vehicles could have been built to the incorrect specification.” So to speak, the PSCC had seen enough incompetence.
On July 6th, the plant team reported that a change in the taillight specification for the F-Pace had been implemented from the 2021 model year onwards. Jaguar highlights in a document filed with the NHTSA that “sufficient controls were not introduced at that time to control the specification of tailgate lamp for installation during tailgate sub-assembly.”
The issue was presented to the Recall Determination Committee for review on July 13th, and the next day, the RDC concluded that it represented an unreasonable risk to safety. Also worthy of note, Euro-spec taillights fitted to a U.S. vehicle do not comply with federal motor vehicle safety standard number 108. Jaguar says that part of the rear indicator may not be illuminated as per the requirements of motor vehicle safety standard 108.
A grand total of 5,297 vehicles from the F-Pace range are potentially affected. Jaguar estimates that one percent of them were fitted with incorrect taillights. Owners of the Jaguar F-Pace will be notified of the recall on September 16th. Dealers have already been instructed to inspect the rear lamps and replace them, if necessary, with U.S.-specification assemblies.