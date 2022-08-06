The Team of Top Gear USA Reimagine Jeremy's Excellent in a Jaguar Monster-Truck

More on this:

1 Maserati MC20 Sees What the Top Gear Track Looks Like in the Wet With the Stig at the Helm

2 Watch How the Rivian R1T Handles Off-Road Drifting, Puts On a Show

3 Top Gear Checks Out the World's Fastest Corvette C8, Prepare to Have Your Mind Blown

4 Top Gear Drives the 1,817-HP Hennessey Venom F5, Socks Get Blown Off by the Performance

5 Elon Musk vs Jeremy Clarkson: The Beef That Accidentally Started the EV Revolution