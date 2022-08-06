The Team of Top Gear USA Reimagine Jeremy's Excellent in a Jaguar Monster-Truck

Top Gear is one of the most popular automotive shows to have ever existed, with Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond becoming almost synonymous with car-related entertainment. As such, it saw many special episodes where the comedic cast undertook various challenges and arduous trips.
One of those challenges saw them try to prove that Jaguar’s reputation for unreliability is undeserving. Another well-known special showed Jeremy build a ghastly, Mercedes-based monster truck named The Excellent. However, according to Hammond and May, nothing was excellent about Clarkson]s idea, which was proven true when it failed to sell at auction later in the episode.
Well, the team of Top Gear America did not take kindly to letting the UK have all the fun. Thinking about how Jaguar’s line-up is lacking in terms of SUV offerings, Rob Corddry took matters into his own hands. What resulted is unquestionably the most American Jaguar to ever exist.
Rob’s masterpiece took the shape of a Jaguar Monster Truck, and it looks both completely amazing and absolutely ghastly. In order to create this rather dubious vehicle, he started off with the body of a Jaguar XJS, which he swiftly mounted on top of a 1986 Chevy Blazer chassis. The XJS is most notably known for the spectacular V12 engine it has and the noises that it makes (along with how badly it overheats). Naturally, Rob decided that was no good either, so he threw it out. What he used instead is a Chevy 350 V8, considered bulletproof when it comes to its reliability.
Rob could not help himself and cracked a joke about the complete makeover he gave to the poor vehicle, commenting on how Jaguar is such an American car. Having had a complete reconstructive surgery, which saw both its engine and chassis replaced, the Jag was ready to take on the road. However, it would not be complete without shedding its old identity and taking on a new name. Rob decided to end the teaser for the upcoming episode by bestowing upon his creation the mantle of XJ-Yes.
