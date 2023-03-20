ICE Ban: Synthetic Fuels and Combustion Engines Should Not Have the Use You Expect

On one side, you see tree-huggers tearing their clothes when anyone talks about allowing internal combustion engines to die a natural death instead of euthanizing them. On the other, nostalgic dinosaurs urge carmakers to keep V12 and Wankel engines powering wheels. None will get what they want if regulators get more sensible about the ban laws they are proposing, mainly because there is no way ICEs will keep the role they currently have.

56 photos Photo: Mazda