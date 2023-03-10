ICE Ban: The Discussion Around This Measure Is So Shallow We Have To Improve It

After Germany and Italy decided to back off from the deal to ban combustion engines in Europe by 2035, several takes about their decision emerged. They show how shallow the discussion to get rid of these machines is. Some people think that it is an environmental catastrophe that will kill the planet due to climate change. Others state the oil industry did this to keep selling fossil fuels. None of that is true or even close to what is happening.

