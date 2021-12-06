Watch the 2022 Kia EV6 Go Through the Moose Test, It Did Surprisingly Well

Kia’s first dedicated EV, the EV6, has been taken through the moose test. The result is interesting, to say the least, as the Korean crossover managed to obtain a good entry speed for successful tests. Moreover, Kia's all-new electric vehicle turned out to be better than other models with sportier ambitions.
The test you can watch in the embedded video below was done by the Spaniards at km77, who run the procedure following the norms (ISO 3888-2) that regulate it. The test subject was a 2021 Kia EV6 in the GT-line trim level, with a 77-kWh battery and a rear-wheel-drive configuration.
The vehicle came with Continental ContiPremiumContact 6 tires in the 225/45 R20 H XL specification. As usual, the test started with the driver unaware of the vehicle's reactions, and it was attempted at 77 km/h. As with other EVs, the regenerative braking system was disconnected to prevent any pronounced reduction of velocity.
After several attempts, Kia's EV6 could not improve its entry speed too much, but it passed the test. The highest speed was 78 km/h (ca. 48.5 mph), which is more than respectable if we look at the results of other vehicles with sportier ambitions and pedigree.
For example, the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo had a slower entry speed, of 77 km/h (ca. 47.8 mph). It is worth noting that the Kia was better at the moose test than its main competitor, the Volkswagen ID.4, which did not do so well, with the best entry speed of 73 km/h (ca 45.4 mph).
Since many will think about this comparison anyway, we're bringing it up to spare you the trouble of looking for the result: the Tesla Model Y managed to run the moose test at up to 82 km/h (51 mph) without hitting the cones. Tesla's Model 3 was even better, with the ability to drive through the cones at up to 88 km/h (ca. 55 mph) without hitting any of them.
