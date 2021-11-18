Forget the Ram TRX, Legacy’s 620-HP Vintage Power Wagon Is the Coolest Truck You Can Buy

Kia EV6 Got a Record in Its Journey Crossing the United States

With the new electric vehicles came new challenges for carmakers. While some bragged about quarter-mile runs, others faced more down-to-earth demands and proved that their cars could charge faster for long-distance runs. 12 photos



The car traveled the 2,880.5 miles (4,635.7 km) distance from New York to Los Angeles in seven days and spent an average time of 20 minutes for every charge. In total, it was plugged in for a mere 7 hours, 10 minutes, and 1 second. The previous record was held by Tesla with 12 hours, 48 minutes, and 19 seconds. Thus it beat Musk's contender charging time record by over five-and-a-half hours.



Richard Wagner, vice president, marketing, Kia America, says, "the EV6's record-run is the latest signal that Kia will be a leader in the popularization of electric vehicles." We cannot argue with that since the carmaker had already pushed hard in that direction for years.



Kia's all-electric EV6 crossover was designed by Karim Habib. He was head of design for BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Infiniti before joining Hyundai-Kia. He named the car's design language "Opposites United" and combined older elements with futuristic lines.



He combined the front "tiger nose" and the pinched grille imagined by Peter Schreyer with the Kamm-back design from the '70s. Inside, on the other hand, the designer took a futuristic approach with curved touch screens and haptic buttons.



