autoevolution
 

Tesla Model 3 Is Amazing in Moose Test, Mazda CX-30 Struggles

2 Nov 2019, 20:26 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The Tesla Model 3 and Mazda CX-30 have nothing in common other than the number 3. However, Spanish news outlet km77 decided to subject both to its legendary moose test at roughly the same time.
2 photos
Tesla Model 3 Is Amazing in Moose Test, Mazda CX-30 Struggles
The Model 3 is now the bad boy in the sports car world. It's taken on a bunch of German cars with tons of pedigree, like BMW M3, and shown that it can be both super-fast and fun on the track. We've seen this thing taking corners like it's powered by magic, the results of the moose test come as no surprise.

However, the events are nevertheless extremely noteworthy. Its maximum test speed was 83 km/h, which only a few other models have ever recreated. The Model 3 is undeniably a technologically advanced EV with cutting-edge battery technology and performance-enhancing software. We also like how Tesla made a sedan first, rather than a crossover like Audi and Mercedes.

The I-Pace performed poorly in the moose test, proving that while popular electric crossovers are fundamentally flawed designs. It's not the most high-riding of crossovers, but even a couple of inches of lift on the battery can mean the difference between hitting somebody and not. We think the regenerative braking system is also helping here.

On the other hand, the Mazda CX-30 performs worse than we expected. Yes, it's supposed to be "crossover," but it's quite close in shape and weight to a normal hatchback. Mazda also made some fun family cars in the past, but this one seems to be geared towards safety with ample understeer exhibited in the test.

Its best result is a below-average 74 km/h. However, the driver did note that he felt completely safe and in control at higher speeds; the car just wouldn't go through the cones. In a segment where design and features get you noticed, we doubt the outcome will hurt Mazda's new crossover.

Tesla Model 3 moose test mazda cx-30 Mazda
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future FCA Will Merge With PSA - Which Cars Should They Keep Making?FCA Will Merge With PSA - Which Cars Should They Keep Making?
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One What Happened to Airships and Do They Have a Future?What Happened to Airships and Do They Have a Future?
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Halloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’tHalloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’t
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars of the Future – This Japanese Supercar Is Made of WoodConcept Cars of the Future – This Japanese Supercar Is Made of Wood
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car On Her 35th Birthday, the ‘58 Plymouth Fury Named Christine Is Still the MeanestOn Her 35th Birthday, the ‘58 Plymouth Fury Named Christine Is Still the Meanest
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverTESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVAll TESLA MOTORS models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day