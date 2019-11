Tesla Model 3 Is Amazing in Moose Test, Mazda CX-30 Struggles

EV

The Model 3 is now the bad boy in the sports car world. It's taken on a bunch of German cars with tons of pedigree, like BMW M3, and shown that it can be both super-fast and fun on the track. We've seen this thing taking corners like it's powered by magic, the results of the moose test come as no surprise.However, the events are nevertheless extremely noteworthy. Its maximum test speed was 83 km/h, which only a few other models have ever recreated. The Model 3 is undeniably a technologically advancedwith cutting-edge battery technology and performance-enhancing software. We also like how Tesla made a sedan first, rather than a crossover like Audi and Mercedes.The I-Pace performed poorly in the moose test, proving that while popular electric crossovers are fundamentally flawed designs. It's not the most high-riding of crossovers, but even a couple of inches of lift on the battery can mean the difference between hitting somebody and not. We think the regenerative braking system is also helping here.On the other hand, the Mazda CX-30 performs worse than we expected. Yes, it's supposed to be "crossover," but it's quite close in shape and weight to a normal hatchback. Mazda also made some fun family cars in the past, but this one seems to be geared towards safety with ample understeer exhibited in the test.Its best result is a below-average 74 km/h. However, the driver did note that he felt completely safe and in control at higher speeds; the car just wouldn't go through the cones. In a segment where design and features get you noticed, we doubt the outcome will hurt Mazda's new crossover.