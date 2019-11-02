Concept Cars of the Future – This Japanese Supercar Is Made of Wood

Tesla Model 3 Is Amazing in Moose Test, Mazda CX-30 Struggles

The Tesla Model 3 and Mazda CX-30 have nothing in common other than the number 3. However, Spanish news outlet km77 decided to subject both to its legendary moose test at roughly the same time. 2 photos



However, the events are nevertheless extremely noteworthy. Its maximum test speed was 83 km/h, which only a few other models have ever recreated. The Model 3 is undeniably a technologically advanced EV with cutting-edge battery technology and performance-enhancing software. We also like how Tesla made a sedan first, rather than a crossover like Audi and Mercedes.



The



On the other hand, the Mazda CX-30 performs worse than we expected. Yes, it's supposed to be "crossover," but it's quite close in shape and weight to a normal hatchback. Mazda also made some fun family cars in the past, but this one seems to be geared towards safety with ample understeer exhibited in the test.



Its best result is a below-average 74 km/h. However, the driver did note that he felt completely safe and in control at higher speeds; the car just wouldn't go through the cones. In a segment where design and features get you noticed, we doubt the outcome will hurt Mazda's new crossover.



