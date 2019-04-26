autoevolution

Is the Skoda Fabia More Stable Than the VW Polo in a Moose Test?

26 Apr 2019, 18:58 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
For whatever reason, Skoda has allowed the Fabia to lag behind the Polo, despite both models competing in one of the largest segments of the European car market. By that, we mean that while the Polo is based on the MQB A0 platform, the Fabia is derived from the older Polo's PQ25.
16 photos
Spyshots: 2017 Skoda Fabia Facelift Has Nose Radar, Superb GrilleSpyshots: 2017 Skoda Fabia Facelift Has Nose Radar, Superb GrilleSpyshots: 2017 Skoda Fabia Facelift Has Nose Radar, Superb GrilleSpyshots: 2017 Skoda Fabia Facelift Has Nose Radar, Superb GrilleSpyshots: 2017 Skoda Fabia Facelift Has Nose Radar, Superb GrilleSpyshots: 2017 Skoda Fabia Facelift Has Nose Radar, Superb GrilleSpyshots: 2017 Skoda Fabia Facelift Has Nose Radar, Superb GrilleSpyshots: 2017 Skoda Fabia Facelift Has Nose Radar, Superb GrilleSpyshots: 2017 Skoda Fabia Facelift Has Nose Radar, Superb GrilleSpyshots: 2017 Skoda Fabia Facelift Has Nose Radar, Superb GrilleSpyshots: 2017 Skoda Fabia Facelift Has Nose Radar, Superb GrilleSpyshots: 2017 Skoda Fabia Facelift Has Nose Radar, Superb GrilleSpyshots: 2017 Skoda Fabia Facelift Has Nose Radar, Superb GrilleSpyshots: 2017 Skoda Fabia Facelift Has Nose Radar, Superb GrilleSpyshots: 2017 Skoda Fabia Facelift Has Nose Radar, Superb Grille
You may find mentions of the MQB in Skoda's press releases, but that's because both models use the same kind of engine technology. MQB is supposed to be a toolkit of parts to swap around, not just the chassis itself.

About a year ago, Skoda launched the mid-life update for the Fabia, and we still think it's pretty ugly. However, the facelift was the excuse Spanish magazine km77 needed to put this Czech model through its famous moose test. This involves three rows cones that a car must drive to, a bit like a rallycross stage, and simulates something suddenly appearing in the middle of your lane and you having to avoid it.

They always start at 77 km/h, but because the Fabia could easily handle that, the speed was bumped up to 80 km/h. Frankly, that's insane for such a small and cheap car. The reviewers say the responses of the Skoda were super-predictable and allowed them to comfortably do a higher speed.

Looking through our archives, we found that the Polo "only" managed 77 km/h, despite having wider tracks. Frankly, this result is impossible to explain. Maybe the weather conditions were slightly better or the driver had a Fabia at home and knew exactly how it would respond to sudden steering inputs. Either way, you shouldn't count your VW Group chickens before they hatch. Skoda doesn't get enough respect for the work it does. Some of VW's engine reliability problems were fixed by them in the past.

Skoda Fabia facelift skoda fabia 2019 VW Polo moose test
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
SKODA models:
SKODA Kamiq (EU)SKODA Kamiq (EU) Medium SUVSKODA ScalaSKODA Scala CompactSKODA Kodiaq GT (China)SKODA Kodiaq GT (China) Medium SUVSKODA Kodiaq RSSKODA Kodiaq RS Medium SUVSKODA KamiqSKODA Kamiq Medium SUVAll SKODA models  
 
 