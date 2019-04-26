Is the Skoda Fabia More Stable Than the VW Polo in a Moose Test?

For whatever reason, Skoda has allowed the Fabia to lag behind the Polo, despite both models competing in one of the largest segments of the European car market. By that, we mean that while the Polo is based on the MQB A0 platform, the Fabia is derived from the older Polo's PQ25.

About a year ago, Skoda launched the mid-life update for the Fabia, and we still think it's pretty ugly. However, the facelift was the excuse Spanish magazine km77 needed to put this Czech model through its famous



They always start at 77 km/h, but because the Fabia could easily handle that, the speed was bumped up to 80 km/h. Frankly, that's insane for such a small and cheap car. The reviewers say the responses of the Skoda were super-predictable and allowed them to comfortably do a higher speed.



Looking through our archives, we found that the Polo "only" managed 77 km/h, despite having wider tracks. Frankly, this result is impossible to explain. Maybe the weather conditions were slightly better or the driver had a Fabia at home and knew exactly how it would respond to sudden steering inputs. Either way, you shouldn't count your VW Group chickens before they hatch. Skoda doesn't get enough respect for the work it does. Some of VW's engine reliability problems were fixed by them in the past.



